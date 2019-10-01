DOERUE, DOERUE, DOERUE IS ON FIRE! 🔥🔥🔥 @king_doerue had 3 TDS this weekend for @BoilerFootball . #SlowMoMonday pic.twitter.com/oiswwScni6

Rutgers is Big Ten in name only - CBSSports.com

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.