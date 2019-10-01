University Book Store Headlines: 10.1.2019
DOERUE, DOERUE, DOERUE IS ON FIRE! 🔥🔥🔥@king_doerue had 3 TDS this weekend for @BoilerFootball. #SlowMoMonday pic.twitter.com/oiswwScni6— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) September 30, 2019
Purdue Football
Brohm: Sindelar, Moore out for Penn State - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue's injuries mount in loss - GoldandBlack.com
First look: Penn State - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City Superstore Video: Jeff Brohm Monday presser - GoldandBlack.com
California defies NCAA as Gov. Gavin Newsom signs into law Fair Pay to Play Act - ESPN.com
Week 5: Move the Chains - PurdueSports.com
Rutgers is Big Ten in name only - CBSSports.com
How September's results could impact College Football Playoff - ESPN.com
The record-breaking stats from a wild September - ESPN.com
👉🏽 Get to know @Sash_Stefanovic— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) September 30, 2019
🔗: https://t.co/YyJXxLHnqR pic.twitter.com/PzbcLu0VDK
Purdue Recruiting
Week 6: Purdue commitment results - GoldandBlack.com
.@Cboogie_3 really had no clue 😂@Grant2Will #CelticsMediaDay pic.twitter.com/uiyxZiyooy— Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 30, 2019
Purdue Basketball
Big Ten predictions - CBSSports.com
Carsen Edwards shares special bond with Ja'Whaun Bentley - NESN.com
Another week, another heavy dose of @B1GVolleyball in the national rankings:— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 30, 2019
2⃣ @Huskervball
5⃣ @PennStateVBALL
7⃣ @GopherVBall
1⃣3⃣ @BadgerVB
1⃣7⃣ @PurdueVB
1⃣8⃣ @IlliniVBall pic.twitter.com/scmhdSG5Ht
Olympic Sports/Other
Women's basketball: Letter to Me - Karissa McLaughlin - PurdueSports.com
Women's golf: 2019-20 season begins - PurdueSports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Joe Battaglia (1958) Offensive Guard, Football
Kevin Stallings (1960) Guard, Men's Basketball
David Edgerton (1977) Quarterback, Football
Ryne Smith (1989) Guard, Basketball
