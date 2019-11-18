University Book Store Headlines: 11.19.19
2019 @JohnMackeyAward Semi-Finalists— John Mackey Award (@JohnMackeyAward) November 18, 2019
Harrison Bryant @FAU_Football
Hunter Bryant @UW_Football
Brycen Hopkins @BoilerFootball
Brevin Jordan @CanesFootball
Charlie Kolar @CycloneFB
Albert Okwuegbunam @MizzouFootball
Colby Parkinson @StanfordFball
Giovanni Ricci @WMU_Football pic.twitter.com/2MfdwBJFLx
This just in: Indiana at Purdue on Nov. 30 will be at noon ET on ESPN2. Plan accordingly.— Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) November 18, 2019
Purdue Football
Brohm not optimistic about Moore and Neal playing - GoldandBlack.com
Moving the chains: Wisconsin week - Purduesports.com
Purdue uses off week to evaluate freshman - Journal & Courier
First Look: Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com
Wisconsin's Chryst talks Purdue - BadgerBlitz
Purdue Basketball
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue back in W column - GoldandBlack.com
Edwards has four points in 11 minutes, Celtics win at Phoenix - Celtics
Purdue Recruiting
Junior College target locks in official visit - GoldandBlack.com
Gonzalez flips to Colorado - GoldandBlack.com | Dallas Morning News
Week 12 recruits results -- GoldandBlack.com
In four games with the @TexasLegends, @DMathias31 is averaging 20.8 PPG and 3.5 RPG, having made 13 3-pointers.— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 18, 2019
📸: @TexasLegends #ProBoilers 🚂 pic.twitter.com/NL8lSw9evg
2️⃣ more chances to see us at Holloway!— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) November 18, 2019
WED | 🆚 Rutgers | ⏰ 7 PM
👕 Miss out on the t-shirt giveaway from Saturday? We will be handing them out on Wednesday too!
SAT | 🆚 Michigan | ⏰ 1 PM
⚫ Senior Poster Giveaway!
⏩ Less than 100 tickets left!
🎟️ https://t.co/ABUNJrc7fz pic.twitter.com/lWLzuXfaBM
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Harry Rollinson (1946) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mike Phipps (1947) Quarterback, Football
Jovan Price (dec.) (1950) Forward, Men's Basketball
Frank Conner (1952) Kicker, Football
Greg Lehman (1957) Offensive Line, Football
Kevin McGrew (1972) Defensive Back, Football
