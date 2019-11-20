News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 11.20.19

Purdue  Football

O'Connell's turn to try to tame Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier

Purdue in the Pros: Week 11 - GoldandBlack.com

For Wisconsin, similarities exist, but does it matter? - Badger Herald

Week 13 Predictions - College Football News

Videos: O'Connell, Hopkins talk Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com

Video: Shephard talks Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com

Number Crunching: Wisconsin week - GoldandBlack.com

Data Driven: A look at Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com

Opponent view: Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com

Dantonio plans to stay at MSU - USA Today


Purdue Recruiting

JC offensive lineman lands offer after locking down visit - GoldandBlack.com

JC linebacker target locks in official visit - GoldandBlack.com

Rivals.com's biggest busts 2010-19 - Rivals


Purdue Basketball

Jahaad Proctor images - Journal & Courier

Slow start won't change Purdue's approach - Journal & Courier

Olympic Sports/Other

Chauncey Hill still in holding pattern - Journal & Courier


Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Garrett Mocas (1987) Forward, Basketball

Gordon Teter (dec. 1999) (1943) Halfback, Football

Veno Paraskevas (1946) Linebacker, Football

Jim Jenkins (1954) Defensive Back, Football

Ryan Harmon (1972) Offensive Tackle, Football

Eric Haddad(1975) Running Back, Football

Keith Smith (1987) Wide Receiver, Football

