University Book Store Headlines: 8.6.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Jared Sparks talks leadership, Moore and more

Purdue  Football

Practice reports: Journal & Courier | GoldandBlack.com

Jones hopes to show growth in junior season - GoldandBlack.com

Tiller memorabilia sale surpasses expectations - Journal & Courier

Practice 4 Deep Dive Analysis - GoldandBlack.com

Video: Jeff Brohm talks practice No. 4 - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack Radio podcast: Aug. 5 - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Recruiting

4-star Kalbrenner on visit tour including Purdue - Rivals.com

Jaden Ivy's mother takes job with Memphis Grizzlies - Journal & Courier

Olympic Sports/Other

VBs Drew, Team USA punch ticket to 2020 Olympics - Purduesports.com

"Dig City" podcast announced for Purdue volleyball - Purduesports.com

Softball to hold tryouts - Purduesports.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Jeff Senica (1958) Defensive Tackle, Football

Brian Rock (1962) Assistant Coach, Football

Billy Reid (1968) Guard, Men's Basketball

Rhonda Mateen (1969) Center, Women's Basketball

Sean Majewski (1970) Tight End, Football

Melvin Buckley (1984) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball

