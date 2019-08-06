University Book Store Headlines: 8.6.19
Jared Sparks talks leadership, Moore and more
Purdue Football
Practice reports: Journal & Courier | GoldandBlack.com
Jones hopes to show growth in junior season - GoldandBlack.com
Tiller memorabilia sale surpasses expectations - Journal & Courier
Practice 4 Deep Dive Analysis - GoldandBlack.com
Video: Jeff Brohm talks practice No. 4 - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack Radio podcast: Aug. 5 - GoldandBlack.com
Practice No. 5️⃣ means one thing.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) August 6, 2019
It’s time to get hittin’. #Purdue / #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/gkTnXNoc1U
Purdue Recruiting
4-star Kalbrenner on visit tour including Purdue - Rivals.com
Jaden Ivy's mother takes job with Memphis Grizzlies - Journal & Courier
The vertical jump rack is typically between 10 feet and 12 feet.— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) August 5, 2019
Just sayin’... 🛫pic.twitter.com/FEZdWU8hul
Day one in Australia really had everything 👌— Purdue Women's Bball (@PurdueWBB) August 5, 2019
The perfect way to start our journey Down Under! pic.twitter.com/iqVqoU78SO
Olympic Sports/Other
VBs Drew, Team USA punch ticket to 2020 Olympics - Purduesports.com
"Dig City" podcast announced for Purdue volleyball - Purduesports.com
Softball to hold tryouts - Purduesports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Jeff Senica (1958) Defensive Tackle, Football
Brian Rock (1962) Assistant Coach, Football
Billy Reid (1968) Guard, Men's Basketball
Rhonda Mateen (1969) Center, Women's Basketball
Sean Majewski (1970) Tight End, Football
Melvin Buckley (1984) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball
