University Book Store Headlines: 7.19.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Purdue  Recruiting

Hudgins talks commitment - GoldandBlack.com

Hudgins commits - Journal & Courier

Purdue's 4-star defensive linemen since 2002 - GoldandBlack.com

Melton's prep coach describes the player Purdue is getting - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Football

Purdue schedule ranking: No. 4 Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com

Inside the numbers: Special Teams - GoldandBlack.com

Former Purdue FB player develops Azzip Pizza chain in Indy - Indystar.com

Five things to know about Rondale Moore - Journal & Courier

Four things to know about Markus Bailey - Journal & Courier



Purdue Basketball

Edwards signs with Adidas - ESPN

Powerful Mars to become NCAA investigator - Yahoo.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Lawrence Johnson (1999) Defensive Line, Football

Purdue Boilermakers Born Saturday

Al McFarland (1944) Guard, Men's Basketball

Keith Norman (1966) Linebacker, Football

Eric Ewer (1968) Forward, Men's Basketball

Sean Sester (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football

Purdue Boilermakers Born Sunday

Bob Mangene (1945) Halfback, Football

Tim Hull (1959) Offensive Guard, Football

Jafar Williams (1980) Assistant coach, Football

