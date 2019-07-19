Purdue Recruiting

Hudgins talks commitment - GoldandBlack.com Hudgins commits - Journal & Courier Purdue's 4-star defensive linemen since 2002 - GoldandBlack.com Melton's prep coach describes the player Purdue is getting - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Football

Purdue schedule ranking: No. 4 Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com Inside the numbers: Special Teams - GoldandBlack.com Former Purdue FB player develops Azzip Pizza chain in Indy - Indystar.com Five things to know about Rondale Moore - Journal & Courier Four things to know about Markus Bailey - Journal & Courier





Purdue Basketball

Edwards signs with Adidas - ESPN Powerful Mars to become NCAA investigator - Yahoo.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Lawrence Johnson (1999) Defensive Line, Football

Purdue Boilermakers Born Saturday

Al McFarland (1944) Guard, Men's Basketball Keith Norman (1966) Linebacker, Football Eric Ewer (1968) Forward, Men's Basketball Sean Sester (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football

Purdue Boilermakers Born Sunday