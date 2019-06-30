University Book Store Headlines: 07.01.2019
Tre with 1️⃣2️⃣ and 7️⃣ in @usabasketball’s opening win over New Zealand at the U19 World Cup. #Purdue / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/eqEuQ6ODp4— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 29, 2019
Purdue basketball recruiting notebook: Sunday in Indy - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue adds New Jersey DB Sanoussi Kane - GoldandBlack.com
Video: Purdue 2021 target Caleb Furst - GoldandBlack.com
Catching up with ... Mike Phipps - GoldandBlack.com
Top 10 stories countdown. Story No. 1: Tyler Trent - GoldandBlack.com
How each top CFB title contender can win the national title - ESPN.com
Group of 5 schools with best shot to beat a Big Ten team - SaturdayTradition.com
🎆 #FridayFacts— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 28, 2019
👉: Just two teams, #Purdue and North Carolina, have finished in the top 15 of the AP Top 25 poll in each of the last four years.#BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/jcLrcQMVrl
E'Twaun Moore basketball camp photo gallery - NWTimes.com
Acin, Phee qualify for FINA World Championships - PurdueSports.com
We are so excited to hear the Apollo Mission Control Center is back to its former glory. Also, did you know Gene Kranz is coming to campus?! July 18 at 3 p.m. Overflow room only since tickets sold out! #TakeGiantLeaps #Apllo50th #Purdue150 https://t.co/or1pAEXceP— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) June 30, 2019
Wallace Hale (1953) Offensive Tackle, Football
Doug Crum (1954) Defensive End, Football
Jorge Flores (1973) Wide Receiver, Football
Scott Randall (1973) Linebacker, Football
Liza Clemons (1992) Forward, Women's Basketball
