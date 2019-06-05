News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 6.5.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football

Play or redshirt: Forefasting the Freshman receivers - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten adds/subtracts bowl destinations - Journal & Courier ($) | Purduesports.com

Purdue's 13-loss streak to Wisconsin one of nation's longest - FBS Schedules

Burton on 2020 College Football Nominees List - The Spun


Basketball

Gillis stronger despite what he lost - Journal & Courier ($)

Edwards to work out for Sixers - Crossing Broad

Michigan assistant Martelli doesn't need to be head coach again - Penn Live

Recruiting

Entrance interview: Jacob Wahlberg - GoldandBlack.com

Two 2020 Receivers from Ohio visited last week - GoldandBlack.com

Class of 2021 blue chipper to visit Purdue - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic/Other

Big Ten announces new commissioner - Yahoosports.com

New Big Ten commissioner to face challenges - Journal & Courier ($)

More on Kevin Warren: - Sports Business Journal

Why hiring Kevin Warren is significant - YahooSports/Forde

Southern Conference names Purdue legacy Schaus as commissioner - SoCon

Purdue adds verbal commit from Zionsville swimmer - Swimming World

Cost savings at Purdue golf courses available for locals - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today

Bill Harmon (1943) Fullback, Football

Bob Dillingham (1947) Wide Receiver, Football

Tom Erdman (1953) Offensive Guard, Football

Steve Townsend (1960) Defensive Tackle, Football

Chad Austin (1975) Guard, Men's Basketball

Jai Bullock (1977) Tight End, Football

Joey Warburg (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football

Josh Okonye (1995) Cornerback, Football

