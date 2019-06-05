University Book Store Headlines: 6.5.19
8️⃣7️⃣ days to kickoff.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) June 4, 2019
✔️: Joe Tiller won 87 games as Purdue’s head coach from 1997-2008, the most victories in school history. #Purdue / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/DpTBlOkqYy
Football
Play or redshirt: Forefasting the Freshman receivers - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten adds/subtracts bowl destinations - Journal & Courier ($) | Purduesports.com
Purdue's 13-loss streak to Wisconsin one of nation's longest - FBS Schedules
Burton on 2020 College Football Nominees List - The Spun
Sean English is the 1st ever @theTylerTrent Courage and Resilience award winner! https://t.co/8a8dY1Hvhp— 101.7 The Hammer 🔨 (@1017TheHammer) June 5, 2019
Basketball
Gillis stronger despite what he lost - Journal & Courier ($)
Edwards to work out for Sixers - Crossing Broad
Michigan assistant Martelli doesn't need to be head coach again - Penn Live
Recruiting
Entrance interview: Jacob Wahlberg - GoldandBlack.com
Two 2020 Receivers from Ohio visited last week - GoldandBlack.com
Class of 2021 blue chipper to visit Purdue - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Olympic/Other
Big Ten announces new commissioner - Yahoosports.com
New Big Ten commissioner to face challenges - Journal & Courier ($)
More on Kevin Warren: - Sports Business Journal
Why hiring Kevin Warren is significant - YahooSports/Forde
Southern Conference names Purdue legacy Schaus as commissioner - SoCon
Purdue adds verbal commit from Zionsville swimmer - Swimming World
Cost savings at Purdue golf courses available for locals - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today
Bill Harmon (1943) Fullback, Football
Bob Dillingham (1947) Wide Receiver, Football
Tom Erdman (1953) Offensive Guard, Football
Steve Townsend (1960) Defensive Tackle, Football
Chad Austin (1975) Guard, Men's Basketball
Jai Bullock (1977) Tight End, Football
Joey Warburg (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football
Josh Okonye (1995) Cornerback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.