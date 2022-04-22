Purdue DLs in NFL draft

From Dave Butz to Ryan Kerrigan, this position has produced some of Purdue's greatest NFL players over the past 50 years.

It begins off the edge, where Purdue has forged a reputation as the "Den of Defensive Ends," with Kerrigan, Shaun Phillips, Cliff Avril and Rob Ninkovich, among others, leading the way. George Karlaftis recently joined the club.

Karlaftis will add to this lush collection of NFL defensive linemen produced by Purdue. In fact, Karlaftis looks poised to be a first-round selection when the 2022 NFL drafts takes place April 28-30 in Las Vegas. The last Boiler to go in round one? It was fellow end Kerrigan, 16th overall in 2011.

Here is a look at the Purdue defensive linemen selected in the NFL draft since 1971.