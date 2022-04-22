 Purdue NFL draft | defensive linemen
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-22 07:00:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue DLs in NFL draft

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
No ex-Purdue player has more sacks in the NFL than Ryan Kerrigan (95.5).
No ex-Purdue player has more sacks in the NFL than Ryan Kerrigan (95.5). (USA Today)

MORE: WRs | RBs | QBs | OLs

From Dave Butz to Ryan Kerrigan, this position has produced some of Purdue's greatest NFL players over the past 50 years.

It begins off the edge, where Purdue has forged a reputation as the "Den of Defensive Ends," with Kerrigan, Shaun Phillips, Cliff Avril and Rob Ninkovich, among others, leading the way. George Karlaftis recently joined the club.

Karlaftis will add to this lush collection of NFL defensive linemen produced by Purdue. In fact, Karlaftis looks poised to be a first-round selection when the 2022 NFL drafts takes place April 28-30 in Las Vegas. The last Boiler to go in round one? It was fellow end Kerrigan, 16th overall in 2011.

Here is a look at the Purdue defensive linemen selected in the NFL draft since 1971.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}