Purdue lands commitment from Cal grad transfer running back

Purdue bolstered its running back unit on Wednesday with a commitment via the transfer portal from Cal running back Christopher Brooks.

The 6-1, 235-pound Brooks is a grad transfer who was a member of the Class of 2018. He is the third portal commitment on the day for Purdue, joining Iowa wideout Tyrone Tracy and Auburn receiver Elijah Canion.

Brooks led the Golden Bears with 607 yards rushing last year, notching four TDs on the ground. He played in just three games during the pandemic season of 2020 with 65 yards rushing after he led Cal with 914 yards rushing in 2019 with eight TDs. Brooks leaves Cal with 1,734 yards rushing and 14 TDs. He also made 50 catches for 345 yards and seven TDs.

Brooks, formerly known as Christopher Brown, will join a running back unit in West Lafayette that is losing Zander Horvath but is slated to return junior King Doerue and sophomore Dylan Downing. Purdue signed two running backs on Wednesday: Kentrell Marks and Terence Thomas.

Brooks is Purdue's sixth portal commitment since the regular season ended, joining Adams State cornerback Bryce Hampton, Florida International guard Sione Finau, Kansas State corner Tee Denson and Tracy and Canion. During the season, the Boilermakers added Indiana running back Sampson James.