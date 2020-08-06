The more things change, the more they stay the same. At least in Iowa City, where 64-year-old Kirk Ferentz is primed to start his 22nd season as Hawkeye coach and has produced 17 bowls in the last 19 seasons.

But perhaps Ferentz’s days are numbered in the wake of a tumultuous offseason that painted a picture of a program with a culture that was hostile toward black student-athletes. How will that impact team chemistry in 2020?

On the field, there is a lot to like, beginning with an offense that teems with potential. Yes, stud tackle Tristan Wirfs is gone. But, per usual, Iowa will have a strong offensive line. Tackle Alaric Jackson is this year’s star blocker. The senior will lead the way for backs Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent. Sophomore center Tyler Linderbaum is another top blocker.

The receiving unit will be the best in years, led by seniors Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith. Sophomores Nico Ragaini and Tyrone Tracy also are weapons. And the Hawkeyes always have good tight ends. The latest: Sam LaPorta and Shaun Beyer.

Now, the big question: Who will be the quarterback? Nate Stanley is gone after starting the last three seasons. All eyes are on 6-5, 231-pound sophomore Spencer Petras.

The defense has more to prove than the offense. The work begins along the line, with three starters gone including end A.J. Epenesa. End Chauncey Golston needs to be a star, as does junior tackle Daviyon Nixon.



Coordinator Phil Parker also needs to replace 2019 leading tackler Kristian Welch at linebacker. Dijmon Colbert and Nick Neimann must set the pace at linebacker. Sophomore Jack Campbell is a key to success at linebacker, too.



The secondary merits watching with three starters to replace. Safety Jack Koerner and corner Matt Hankins are bell weathers.

Iowa has a boffo kicker in senior Keith Duncan.