Purdue position review: Defensive backs

While the new year has begun, GoldandBlack.com is looking back at the previous season and taking a deep dive into each of Purdue's positions, how they graded, their trends and other observations.

Next up, the defensive backs. This group played up to its ability and then some despite a lack of depth at cornerback and safety, as Purdue finished No. 5 in the Big Ten in pass defense (208.7 ypg) and was No. 4 in interceptions with 13.

