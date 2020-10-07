 Purdue Recruiting Rewind 2002
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-07 07:10:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue Recruiting Rewind: 2002

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Brandon Kirsch committed in the summer before his senior season—Purdue’s first 2002 commitment.
Brandon Kirsch committed in the summer before his senior season—Purdue’s first 2002 commitment. (AP)

MORE RECRUITING REWINDS: 1997 | 1998 | 1999 | 2000 | 2001

Purdue was coming off a fifth bowl in five seasons under Joe Tiller. But the program continued to bump its head on the glass ceiling of recruiting.

No matter how many games they won or bowls they made, the Boilermakers still couldn’t beat elite schools for elite prospects with any consistency—if at all. And the frustration may have reached a peak with this 2002 class. Tiller and his staff felt Purdue would benefit from an early signing period that’s in effect now.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}