Purdue needed a big-bodied defensive lineman as part of its 2018 class, one who conceivably play early in his career.

Perhaps Jeff Brohm has found that player in Fort Wayne's Lawrence Johnson, 6-foot-4, 300-pounder. Brohm targeted the Snider product early, getting his commitment in June over offers from Western Michigan, Bowling Green and Ball State, with several Big Ten programs starting to show interest.