Will Rondale Moore be selected in the first round of the NFL draft?

That’s the big question among Purdue draft hopefuls as the selections begin tonight in Cleveland with the first round and continue through Saturday.

Purdue hasn’t had a first-round pick since 2011, when defensive end Ryan Kerrigan went 16th overall to Washington. Moore has a chance to go on Thursday night in Round One.

This is certain: Moore will be picked at some point in the 2021 draft. And he has two goals upon reaching the NFL.