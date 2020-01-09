MORE: Josh Kaltenberger | Ben Kreul | Tirek Murphy | Kydran Jenkins | Collin Sullivan

Purdue is looking for a few good men to help augment a linebacking unit that’s in transition. And the arrival of Clyde Washington will help.



The 6-3, 212-pound Washington is a three-star prospect from Lenape High in Medford, N.J., who originally was committed to Temple. Part of the appeal of the Boilermakers for Washington is the fact his grandfather (Clyde Washington) played at Purdue in the 1950s.

Washington is one of four linebackers headed to Purdue in the Class of 2020, joining Ben Kreul, Kydran Jenkins and Ryan Brandt.

GoldandBlack.com spoke with Lenape High School coach Joe Wojceichowski to get the low-down on Washington’s senior season, which culminated with a 10-2 record.

GoldandBlack.com: How would you sum up Clyde’s senior season?

Wojceichowski: Clyde was outstanding this year. He got so much better from his junior to his senior year as a player and in developing his football IQ. He was voted a captain by his teammates. He played tight end for us and WILL linebacker and a little standup D-end. He honestly was a freak show. He accounted for guys on the back end … he was eliminating the counter game on his own because of his ability to beat blocks and make tackles. He was very explosive at pressuring the quarterback. Just moving people on the line of scrimmage, absolutely destroying people. He was very, very effective this year. He was named first-team all-county, he was all-state by another publication. So, he had a great year.

GoldandBlack.com: What did he do well in his final season?

Wojceichowski: Reading offenses, reading guards, football IQ, tremendous. I was shocked. The physical attributes always were there, his desire always was there. Didn’t know if he ever was gonna conceptualize the game. And he really did. I could not believe the development he had between his junior and senior seasons.

GoldandBlack.com: What does he need to improve?

Wojceichowski: I think he needs to add a little bit of size. I think Purdue is getting a complete football player. I really do. I think he’s gonna be a good one.

GoldandBlack.com: How did he do on offense?

Wojceichowski: He moved some people and dominated as a blocker when playing tight end.

GoldandBlack.com: Do you think he has a chance to play at Purdue this season?

Wojceichowski: I do. I think it will be based on team need, or to add depth. Every roster is different.

GoldandBlack.com: How do you think he’ll be used?

Wojceichowski: They plan to use him as a linebacker on the inside.

GoldandBlack.com: New defensive coordinator Bob Diaco likes to use a 3-4 scheme. How do you think Clyde would fit in such an alignment?

Wojceichowski: If they do go to a 3-4, I think he is a no-brainer outside linebacker to the boundary. That is always what I though he’d be recruited as. I thought 3-4 teams would be all over him. But not too many teams that offered him play a 3-4. He can rush the passer. He has good length, a good explosive step off the line of scrimmage.

GoldandBlack.com: How is Clyde’s strength?

Wojceichowski: He is a very strong kid. A 500-pound squatter. A 300-pound hang-cleaner. Bench? Probably 295, but I don’t care as much about the bench. That will go through the roof as he gets older. The squat and hang clean, that’s the explosive stuff. Speed-wise, I believe he ran a 4.85 (40-yard dash) at Purdue’s camp. He’s a hurdler for the track team.