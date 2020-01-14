MORE: Josh Kaltenberger | Ben Kreul | Kydran Jenkins | Collin Sullivan | Tirek Murphy | Clyde Washington

Purdue may have found a big-time leader and playmaker in Sanoussi (pronounced SA-no-see) Kane.

The 6-0, 190-pound three-star prospect played a physical style for Blair Academy, which is located roughly 90 minutes from New York City with 430 students. It’s a co-ed boarding school with pricey tuition tag: $64,000 a year. Athletically, it’s known for its wrestling program--which is one of the best in the nation.

In addition to being productive, Kane--who already is enrolled at Purdue--was a leader for his team and school. GoldandBlack.com spoke to Greg Bowman, Kane's coach at Blair Academy (N.J.), to get the skinny on his senior season.

GoldandBlack.com: What type of a senior season did Sanoussi have?

Bowman: Sanoussi was a huge part of our program. He had a real good year on both sides of the ball. He was an elected captain. He led our team in rushing, led our team in touchdowns. He was our leader defensively. Made all of the checks and adjustments on the field. He was just a tremendous leader for us on both sides of the ball.

GoldandBlack.com: What position did he play?

Bowman: He was our free safety.

GoldandBlack.com: What are his assets?

Bowman: He is an aggressive, physical kid. And he is really, really intelligent. His preparation for games is impressive. When he came to us, I shared a link to our playbook and he had the checks down the first year he came to us in camp. He knew the checks as we were installing them because he wanted to be prepared and be the best that he could be. His biggest asset is he is willing to put the time in and prepare so he that he is mentally ready. On the field, he is super aggressive, a physical kid that isn’t afraid to hit you. He will come down and really, really hammer kids on top of the fact he’s really athletic and all those things.

GoldandBlack.com: Do you think he could grow into a linebacker?

Bowman: Possibly, especially with the use of all of these hybrid linebackers and safeties. I think he could. Physically, I think absolutely he could. He has that mentality. He’s probably around 200 right now. I could see him doing that.

GoldandBlack.com: What does he need to improve?

Bowman: He can always get better at recognizing formations, route combinations because they only are gonna get more complex at the college level. Ball skills maybe a little bit, things a lot of guys need to work on going into college as things get faster and everyone is good. Understanding route combinations will be key for him.

GoldandBlack.com: Was he injury-free throughout his career?

Bowman: He was healthy. Our last game of the year, he had an AC joint sprain the second half of the game. But he played in every game for us.

GoldandBlack.com: What was your record in 2019?

Bowman: 5-3.

GoldandBlack.com: Talk about his leadership skills.

Bowman: He is a tremendous leader on and off the field. He does things the right way. He works hard. He’s a leader by example in everything he does. He comes to practice every day to try to get better and be the best he can be. He is the guy staying around after practice doing extra drill work. He is our emotional and vocal leader. He gets guys up and ready to play. Just a great person. We will miss him tremendously.