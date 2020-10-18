The envelope, please: Week 7 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: Memphis 50, UCF 49
Never play this again: No. 1 Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 7
What? Coastal Carolina 30, No. 21 Louisiana 27
Huh? South Carolina 30, No. 15 Auburn 22
Are you kidding me? Florida State 31, No. 5 North Carolina 28
Oh. My. God: Kentucky 34, No. 18 Tennessee 7
Told you so: Liberty 38, Syracuse 21
COACHES
Wish I were him: Nick Saban, Alabama
Glad I'm not him: Dino Babers, Syracuse
Lucky guy: Sonny Dykes, SMU
Poor guy: Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Jeff Monken, Army
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee
Desperately seeking … anything: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: N.C. State
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: North Carolina
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Kansas
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Louisville
Dang, they're good: Clemson
Dang, they're bad: Virginia
Did the season start? South Florida
Can the season end? Mississippi State
Can the season never end? BYU
NEXT WEEK
Ticket to die for: No. 20 Iowa State at No. 7 Oklahoma State
Upset alert: Indiana over Penn State in Bloomington
Must win: LSU over South Carolina in Baton Rouge
Great game no one is talking about: No. 8 Cincinnati at No. 17 SMU
Intriguing coaching matchup: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh vs. Minnesota's P.J. Fleck
Go apple picking instead of watching: Rutgers at Michigan State
Who's bringing the body bags? Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson
