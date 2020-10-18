 The envelope, please | weekly awards
The envelope, please: Week 7 awards

Tom Dienhart
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Memphis 50, UCF 49

Never play this again: No. 1 Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 7

What? Coastal Carolina 30, No. 21 Louisiana 27

Huh? South Carolina 30, No. 15 Auburn 22

Are you kidding me? Florida State 31, No. 5 North Carolina 28

Oh. My. God: Kentucky 34, No. 18 Tennessee 7

Told you so: Liberty 38, Syracuse 21

COACHES

Wish I were him: Nick Saban, Alabama

Glad I'm not him: Dino Babers, Syracuse

Lucky guy: Sonny Dykes, SMU

Poor guy: Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Jeff Monken, Army

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee

Desperately seeking … anything: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: N.C. State

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: North Carolina

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Kansas

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Louisville

Dang, they're good: Clemson

Dang, they're bad: Virginia

Did the season start? South Florida

Can the season end? Mississippi State

Can the season never end? BYU

NEXT WEEK

Ticket to die for: No. 20 Iowa State at No. 7 Oklahoma State

Upset alert: Indiana over Penn State in Bloomington

Must win: LSU over South Carolina in Baton Rouge

Great game no one is talking about: No. 8 Cincinnati at No. 17 SMU

Intriguing coaching matchup: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh vs. Minnesota's P.J. Fleck

Go apple picking instead of watching: Rutgers at Michigan State

Who's bringing the body bags? Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson

