Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

Told you so: Liberty 38, Syracuse 21

Oh. My. God: Kentucky 34, No. 18 Tennessee 7

Are you kidding me? Florida State 31, No. 5 North Carolina 28

What? Coastal Carolina 30, No. 21 Louisiana 27

Never play this again: No. 1 Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 7

Play this again: Memphis 50, UCF 49

Glad I'm not him: Dino Babers, Syracuse

Wish I were him: Nick Saban, Alabama

Can the season never end? BYU

Can the season end? Mississippi State

Did the season start? South Florida

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Louisville

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Kansas

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: N.C. State

Ticket to die for: No. 20 Iowa State at No. 7 Oklahoma State



Upset alert: Indiana over Penn State in Bloomington

Must win: LSU over South Carolina in Baton Rouge

Great game no one is talking about: No. 8 Cincinnati at No. 17 SMU

Intriguing coaching matchup: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh vs. Minnesota's P.J. Fleck



Go apple picking instead of watching: Rutgers at Michigan State



Who's bringing the body bags? Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson