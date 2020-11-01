 The envelope, please | weekly awards
The envelope, please: Week 9 awards

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Maryland 45, Minnesota 44 OT

Never play this again: Oklahoma 62, Texas Tech 21

What? Texas 41, No. 6 Oklahoma State 34 OT

Huh? West Virginia 37, No. 16 Kansas State 10

Are you kidding me? Virginia 44, No. 15 North Carolina 41

Oh. My. God: Michigan State 27, Michigan 24

Told you so: No. 23 Iowa State 52, Kansas 22

COACHES

Wish I were him: Tom Allen, Indiana

Glad I'm not him: Mike Leach, Mississippi State

Lucky guy: Mike Locksley, Maryland

Poor guy: Derek Mason, Vanderbilt

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Desperately seeking … anything: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: BYU

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Michigan

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Georgia Tech

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Boston College

Dang, they're good: Cincinnati

Dang, they're bad: Southern Miss

Did the season start? Minnesota

Can the season end? LSU

Can the season never end? Alabama

NEXT WEEK

Ticket to die for: Florida vs. Georgia in Jacksonville, Fla.

Upset alert: South Carolina over Texas A&M in Columbia, S.C.

Must win: Michigan over Indiana in Bloomington

Great game no one is talking about: BYU at Boise State (Friday)

Intriguing coaching matchup: Clemson's Dabo Swinney vs. Notre Dame's Brian Kelly

Go apple picking instead of watching: Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Who's bringing the body bags? Rutgers at Ohio State

