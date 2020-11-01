Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Maryland 45, Minnesota 44 OT

Never play this again: Oklahoma 62, Texas Tech 21 What? Texas 41, No. 6 Oklahoma State 34 OT Huh? West Virginia 37, No. 16 Kansas State 10 Are you kidding me? Virginia 44, No. 15 North Carolina 41 Oh. My. God: Michigan State 27, Michigan 24 Told you so: No. 23 Iowa State 52, Kansas 22

COACHES

Wish I were him: Tom Allen, Indiana

Glad I'm not him: Mike Leach, Mississippi State

Lucky guy: Mike Locksley, Maryland

Poor guy: Derek Mason, Vanderbilt

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Desperately seeking … anything: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa



TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: BYU Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Michigan Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Georgia Tech Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Boston College Dang, they're good: Cincinnati Dang, they're bad: Southern Miss Did the season start? Minnesota Can the season end? LSU Can the season never end? Alabama

