The envelope, please: Week 9 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: Maryland 45, Minnesota 44 OT
Never play this again: Oklahoma 62, Texas Tech 21
What? Texas 41, No. 6 Oklahoma State 34 OT
Huh? West Virginia 37, No. 16 Kansas State 10
Are you kidding me? Virginia 44, No. 15 North Carolina 41
Oh. My. God: Michigan State 27, Michigan 24
Told you so: No. 23 Iowa State 52, Kansas 22
COACHES
Wish I were him: Tom Allen, Indiana
Glad I'm not him: Mike Leach, Mississippi State
Lucky guy: Mike Locksley, Maryland
Poor guy: Derek Mason, Vanderbilt
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
Desperately seeking … anything: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: BYU
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Michigan
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Georgia Tech
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Boston College
Dang, they're good: Cincinnati
Dang, they're bad: Southern Miss
Did the season start? Minnesota
Can the season end? LSU
Can the season never end? Alabama
NEXT WEEK
Ticket to die for: Florida vs. Georgia in Jacksonville, Fla.
Upset alert: South Carolina over Texas A&M in Columbia, S.C.
Must win: Michigan over Indiana in Bloomington
Great game no one is talking about: BYU at Boise State (Friday)
Intriguing coaching matchup: Clemson's Dabo Swinney vs. Notre Dame's Brian Kelly
Go apple picking instead of watching: Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Who's bringing the body bags? Rutgers at Ohio State
