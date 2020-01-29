News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-29 06:27:38 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 01.29.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Another road comeback falls short for Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Breakdown: Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com

Twin City Superstore Video: Painter on loss to Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com

First thoughts and game thread: Purdue at No. 25 Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue comeback bid falls short at Rutgers - PurdueSports.com

Purdue's comeback falls short at No. 25 Rutgers - JCOnline.com

Purdue running out of time to solve road problems - JCOnline.com

No. 25 Rutgers holds off Purdue, stays perfect at the RAC - NJ.com

Rutgers hoops beats Purdue, now 15-0 when playing at the RAC - TheKnightReport.com

Video: Rutgers hoops HC Steve Pikiell recaps win over Purdue - TheKnightReport.com

Purdue's Matt Painter ready for the next 500 games - BoilermakerCountry

Who are the biggest overachievers, underachievers in top leagues? - ESPN.com

Bracketology - ESPN.com

A case for every Top 25 team winning the national title - ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Senior season report: OL Nalin Fox - GoldandBlack.com


OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Purdue's Theresa Mayer gets consulting role in Trump administration - WLFI.com

Chinese university students and faculty feel impact of fast-spreading coronavirus - WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Derrick Taylor (1960) Wide Receiver, Football

King Doerue (2001) Running Back, Football

Lloyd Hawthorne (1964) Tailback, Football

Elliot Bloom (1977) Basketball Operations, Men's Basketball

Jerod Void (1983) Running Back, Football

Jacob Abrams (1999) Cornerback, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}