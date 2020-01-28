MORE: Josh Kaltenberger | Ben Kreul | Kydran Jenkins | Collin Sullivan | Tirek Murphy | Clyde Washington | Sanoussi Kane | Jared Bycznski | Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen | Gus Hartwig

The 6-5, 267-pound Nalin Fox made a commitment to Toledo as a senior but flipped to Purdue. He is one of four offensive linemen in the Boilermakers’ Class of 2020, joining Gus Hartiwg, Jared Bycznski and Josh Kaltenberger. Hartwig and Kaltenberger already are on campus.

Notre Dame is a private coed institution with an enrollment of 750 and is a Division 4 school in an eight-division football classification system in Michigan. Notre Dame finished 10-2, advancing to the third round of the playoffs where it lost 12-9 to Flint Powers High.

GoldandBlack.com spoke the Pat Fox, head coach at Notre Dame Prep in Pontiac, Mich. who is no relation to Nalin, to take a look back at the three-star prospect’s senior season.

GoldandBlack.com: How was Nalin’s final campaign?

Fox: It went good. He got named to a couple of all-state teams. He did a really nice job. His best football is in front of him. He really came on his senior year.

GoldandBlack.com: What did he do well?

Fox: He is very athletic. He always has been a good pass blocker. But I think his run blocking continues to get better. He did a great job for us.

GoldandBlack.com: What does he need to improve?

Fox: I just think he has to continue developing. I have had a couple of good linemen over the course of time. Very few of them are tall and lean. The strength development with long arms is really hard. I think he has to continue develop strength even though he is really good. He’s just really lean. I saw him the other day and asked him if he had lost weight since the end of the season and he said he actually had gained 10 pounds. He was 285 pounds and he looks skinny.

GoldandBlack.com: How tall is he?

Fox: He is about 6-6, maybe a bit under.

GoldandBlack.com: Is he playing hoops this winter?

Fox: No. He is working out and doing some agility work, trying to get ready for summer.

GoldandBlack.com: Is Nalin a leader?

Fox; He isn’t very vocal but he’s a great worker. He isn’t afraid to open his mouth. He is where he needs to be right now. He backs up what he says with hard work. He was really quiet as a kid. He’s not anymore. He’s fun to be around.

GoldandBlack.com: What position did he play for you in 2019?

Fox: He played left tackle the whole year. Played some on defense, but not a lot.

GoldandBlack.com: Was he healthy?

Fox: No big injuries. I don’t think he missed a practice in four years.

GoldandBlack.com: Where do you think he’ll play at Purdue?

Fox: If he is really good at pass blocking, he’ll be a left tackle. And if he’s just good, he’ll play on the right side.