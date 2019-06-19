News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 06.19.2019

Tom Dienhart
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

FOOTBALL

Brohm talks recruiting, injuries, freshmen, transfers and T-shirts - GoldandBlack.com

LB Jordan Turner felt like a priority during official visit - GoldandBlack.com

Rose Bowl MVP John Charles dies at 75 - PurdueExponent.org

John Charles obit - PurdueSports.com

Ten best WRs and five best TEs in college football - USAToday.com

Surprised RB Tirek Murphy picked Purdue? His high school coach isn't - GoldandBlack.com

Brandon Peters is transferring to Illinois - ESPN.com

BASKETBALL

Hunter Dickinson breaks down visits - Rivals.com

NBA draft prospect: Carsen Edwards - NBCSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

No. 9 Purdue story of 2018-19: Ambrosio leaves as all-time great - GoldandBlack.com

Women's basketball: Boilers draw Virginia Tech in ACC/Big Ten Challenge - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS

Bill Knox (1951) Cornerback, Football

Craig Perry (1964) Guard, Men's Basketball

Terrell Williams (1974) Assistant Coach, Football

Mosi Barnes (1978) Guard, Men's Basketball

