University Book Store Headlines: 06.19.2019
Who else is ready to see Rondale Moore take the field again? 👋 pic.twitter.com/ogs1yhoSfA— PFF College (@PFF_College) June 18, 2019
FOOTBALL
Brohm talks recruiting, injuries, freshmen, transfers and T-shirts - GoldandBlack.com
LB Jordan Turner felt like a priority during official visit - GoldandBlack.com
Rose Bowl MVP John Charles dies at 75 - PurdueExponent.org
John Charles obit - PurdueSports.com
Ten best WRs and five best TEs in college football - USAToday.com
Surprised RB Tirek Murphy picked Purdue? His high school coach isn't - GoldandBlack.com
Brandon Peters is transferring to Illinois - ESPN.com
Weekly Strength & Conditioning shoutouts 💪 💪 💪 #BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball @_jsparks12 @VonChing_ @mmccann79 pic.twitter.com/nGw6UZUESu— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) June 18, 2019
BASKETBALL
Hunter Dickinson breaks down visits - Rivals.com
NBA draft prospect: Carsen Edwards - NBCSports.com
🐗 Details matter. #Purdue / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/1ZqR0UVoTO— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 18, 2019
OLYMPIC/OTHER
No. 9 Purdue story of 2018-19: Ambrosio leaves as all-time great - GoldandBlack.com
Women's basketball: Boilers draw Virginia Tech in ACC/Big Ten Challenge - PurdueSports.com
It’s about that time for @Cboogie_3 to take the next step, but you know he will always be a member of the #PurdueFamily #NBADraft / #ProBoilers🚂pic.twitter.com/qwx7CQl3IK— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) June 18, 2019
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS
Bill Knox (1951) Cornerback, Football
Craig Perry (1964) Guard, Men's Basketball
Terrell Williams (1974) Assistant Coach, Football
Mosi Barnes (1978) Guard, Men's Basketball
