University Book Store Headlines: 06.20.2019

FOOTBALL

Four-star QB Michael Alaimo commits to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue adds commitment of S Antonio Stevens - GoldandBlack.com

Josh Kaltenbeger wastes little time picking Purdue - Pittsburgh Post Gazette

Football season ticket sales continue to climb - JCOnline.com

NFL, NCAA team up for safety improvements - ESPN.com

BASKETBALL

USA Basketball experience helping Trevion Williams expand horizons - GoldandBlack.com

Much to consider for NBA in Carsen Edwards on draft night - GoldandBlack.com

Entrance Interview: Isaiah Thompson - GoldandBlack.com

Chat session - GoldandBlack.com

Carsen Edwards' NBA draft notebook - GoldandBlack.com

Looking at some of Carsen Edwards' potential NBA destinations - JCOnline.com

Expect a lot of movement at the start of the NBA draft - Yahoo.com

5-star target Chet Holmgren is a unique prospect - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Chris Marx hired as pitching coach - PurdueSports.com

No. 8 Purdue story: Call Ida Ayu Indira Melati Putri a “champion” - GoldandBlack.com


BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS

Len Dawson (1935) Quarterback, Football

Stephanie White (1977) Guard, Women's Basketball

Cornell Middlebrook (1980) Linebacker, Football

Kelly Komara (1980) Guard, Women's Basketball

Adam Huebner (1983) Defensive End, Football

Kai Higgins (1998) Defensive End, Football

