University Book Store Headlines: 06.20.2019
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
👀 Preseason Recognition 👀 💯@moore_rondale @mb_boiler21 #BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/prA0er84jX— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) June 19, 2019
FOOTBALL
Four-star QB Michael Alaimo commits to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue adds commitment of S Antonio Stevens - GoldandBlack.com
Josh Kaltenbeger wastes little time picking Purdue - Pittsburgh Post Gazette
Football season ticket sales continue to climb - JCOnline.com
NFL, NCAA team up for safety improvements - ESPN.com
I think this was my singular favorite stretch by any player in the entire college basketball season. Carsen Edwards was just so, so, so nasty in the second half of this game. https://t.co/pXB7H5D5S1— Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) June 19, 2019
BASKETBALL
USA Basketball experience helping Trevion Williams expand horizons - GoldandBlack.com
Much to consider for NBA in Carsen Edwards on draft night - GoldandBlack.com
Entrance Interview: Isaiah Thompson - GoldandBlack.com
Chat session - GoldandBlack.com
Carsen Edwards' NBA draft notebook - GoldandBlack.com
Looking at some of Carsen Edwards' potential NBA destinations - JCOnline.com
Expect a lot of movement at the start of the NBA draft - Yahoo.com
5-star target Chet Holmgren is a unique prospect - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Chris Marx hired as pitching coach - PurdueSports.com
No. 8 Purdue story: Call Ida Ayu Indira Melati Putri a “champion” - GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS
Len Dawson (1935) Quarterback, Football
Stephanie White (1977) Guard, Women's Basketball
Cornell Middlebrook (1980) Linebacker, Football
Kelly Komara (1980) Guard, Women's Basketball
Adam Huebner (1983) Defensive End, Football
Kai Higgins (1998) Defensive End, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.