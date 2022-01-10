University Book Store Headlines: 1.11.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue makes early 2022 top 25 — SI.com
Entrance Interview: Joe Strickland — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Austin Burton returning for 2022 — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue seventh in this week's AP Top 25 — Associated Press
Boilermakers No. 5 in coaches poll — USA Today
ESPN Power Rankings: Purdue eighth — ESPN.com
Big Ten Basketball: Wisconsin surges to No. 1 — Journal and Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jeff Stapleton (1954) Offensive Tackle, Football
Manuel Gentry (1957) Punter, Football
Walt Foster (1967) Fullback, Football
Scott Carlberg (1974) Tight End, Football
Jalen Graham (2001) Safety, Football
