University Book Store Headlines: 1.18.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue's win over Penn State - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis/Wrap Video--Win over Penn State - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Penn State - GoldandBlack.com
What we learned, what to watch for - Journal & Courier
Upon further review: Indiana win - GoldandBlack.com
Women face Iowa today at 4:30 - Indystar.com
Davis gives back ini Fort Wayne - WANE
Jaden Ivey’s back on the floor shooting. The game ended like 10 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/DiQR2LeqRG— socially distant since ‘86 (@brianneubert) January 17, 2021
Check out @KrockPhoto images from Purdue's 80-72 win over Penn State. https://t.co/aAGQMIoASt pic.twitter.com/bwrnYv9K9B— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) January 18, 2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue hires Ron English as DB coach - GoldandBlack.com
Three thoughts from the Weekend: Football staff, hoops more - GoldandBlack.com
Former Boilermaker hired as Syracuse receivers' coach - Syracuse.com
IU reportedly close to hiring DC - Football Scoop
As Tom Brady and Drew Brees hug and say goodbye after a long talk on the field, Brady throws a touchdown pass to Brees’ son. One walks off to play in the NFC championship, the other stays to play with his kids. pic.twitter.com/wdWDro9YD4— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 18, 2021
Being from New Orleans Drew Brees meant everything to us in that city..... at many times our only hope, you know to smile & feel good, to live in a winning reality.... that man gave us all life.... none of us are perfect but he was close Salute !! #9Forever @drewbrees— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 18, 2021
Dave Shondell celebrated his 63 birthday with GoldandBlack.com yesterday.
RECRUITING
Kaufman-Renn becomes Siilver Creek's all-time scoring leader - Louisville Courier-Journal
“We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.” -MLK pic.twitter.com/fYEfwC8ZSJ— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) January 18, 2021
OTHER
Boudia talks mental health and documentary on 'LIVE' - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Melvin Menke (1962) Defensive Tackle, Football
Danielle McCulley (1975) Forward, Women's Basketball
Natasha Bogdanova (1986) Forward, Women's Basketball
Gerald Gooden (1989) Defensive End, Football
Giovanni Reviere (1999) Defensive End, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.