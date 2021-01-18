 Basketball, football and more in today's University Book Store headlines
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-18 06:59:46 -0600') }} basketball

University Book Store Headlines: 1.18.2021

Alan Karpick
GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Purdue's win over Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

Analysis/Wrap Video--Win over Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

What we learned, what to watch for - Journal & Courier

Upon further review: Indiana win - GoldandBlack.com

Women face Iowa today at 4:30 - Indystar.com

Davis gives back ini Fort Wayne - WANE

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue hires Ron English as DB coach - GoldandBlack.com

Three thoughts from the Weekend: Football staff, hoops more - GoldandBlack.com

Former Boilermaker hired as Syracuse receivers' coach - Syracuse.com

IU reportedly close to hiring DC - Football Scoop


Dave Shondell celebrated his 63 birthday with GoldandBlack.com yesterday.

RECRUITING

Kaufman-Renn becomes Siilver Creek's all-time scoring leader - Louisville Courier-Journal

OTHER

Boudia talks mental health and documentary on 'LIVE' - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Melvin Menke (1962) Defensive Tackle, Football

Danielle McCulley (1975) Forward, Women's Basketball

Natasha Bogdanova (1986) Forward, Women's Basketball

Gerald Gooden (1989) Defensive End, Football

Giovanni Reviere (1999) Defensive End, Football

{{ article.author_name }}