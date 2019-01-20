Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 1.21.2019

BASKETBALL

Nojel Eastern too much for Indiana to handle in Purdue win — GoldandBlack.com

Indiana had no shot once Purdue started making them — GoldandBlack.com

More Purdue-IU local coverage: Journal and Courier ($) | CNHI ($)

Gregg Doyel: Purdue on fire, IU a dumpster fire — Indianapolis Star ($)

IU-angle coverage: Indianapolis Star ($) | Bloomington Herald-Times ($)

GoldandBlack.com analysis: 3-2-1 | Wrap Video | Stat Blast | Final Thoughts | Podcast

Upon Further Review: A detailed look at Purdue's win over IU — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Top 25 + 1 — CBS Sports

Midseason All-America teams — SI.com

Updated Bracketology — CBS Sports

Women: Purdue completes sweep of Indiana — Journal and Courier ($) | PurdueSports

USA Today Sports

FOOTBALL

David Blough and Terry Wright in the East-West Shrine Game — AP

Conference grades for this past season — SI.com

Brees likely to return, but running out of chances — NOLA.com

Brees sets sights on 'making another run at it' — ESPN.com

RECRUITING

Kerwin Walton discusses his Purdue official visit — GoldandBlack.com ($)

MISC

Baseball: Kevin Plawecki adjusting to change — Journal and Courier ($)

Tennis: Boilermakers drop first road match — PurdueSports.com

Wrestling: Purdue falls in dual match at No. 6 Michigan — PurdueSports.com

Track: Strange leads Purdue on Day 2 — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dean Bordigioni (1959) Linebacker, Football

Darrin Trieb (1968) Linebacker, Football

Matt ten Dam (1974) Center, Men's Basketball

Taylor Stubblefield (1982) Wide Receiver, Football

Cortez Smith (1989) Wide Receiver, Football

{{ article.author_name }}