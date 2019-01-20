University Book Store Headlines: 1.21.2019
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
BASKETBALL
Nojel Eastern too much for Indiana to handle in Purdue win — GoldandBlack.com
Indiana had no shot once Purdue started making them — GoldandBlack.com
More Purdue-IU local coverage: Journal and Courier ($) | CNHI ($)
Gregg Doyel: Purdue on fire, IU a dumpster fire — Indianapolis Star ($)
IU-angle coverage: Indianapolis Star ($) | Bloomington Herald-Times ($)
GoldandBlack.com analysis: 3-2-1 | Wrap Video | Stat Blast | Final Thoughts | Podcast
Upon Further Review: A detailed look at Purdue's win over IU — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Top 25 + 1 — CBS Sports
Midseason All-America teams — SI.com
Updated Bracketology — CBS Sports
Women: Purdue completes sweep of Indiana — Journal and Courier ($) | PurdueSports
FOOTBALL
David Blough and Terry Wright in the East-West Shrine Game — AP
Conference grades for this past season — SI.com
Brees likely to return, but running out of chances — NOLA.com
Brees sets sights on 'making another run at it' — ESPN.com
RECRUITING
Kerwin Walton discusses his Purdue official visit — GoldandBlack.com ($)
MISC
Baseball: Kevin Plawecki adjusting to change — Journal and Courier ($)
Tennis: Boilermakers drop first road match — PurdueSports.com
Wrestling: Purdue falls in dual match at No. 6 Michigan — PurdueSports.com
Track: Strange leads Purdue on Day 2 — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dean Bordigioni (1959) Linebacker, Football
Darrin Trieb (1968) Linebacker, Football
Matt ten Dam (1974) Center, Men's Basketball
Taylor Stubblefield (1982) Wide Receiver, Football
Cortez Smith (1989) Wide Receiver, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.