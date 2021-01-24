University Book Store Headlines: 1.25.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Sasha Stefanovic tests positive for COVID-19 — GoldandBlack.com
Minus Stefanovic, Purdue handled by No. 7 Michigan — GoldandBlack.com
Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue-Michigan — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Why was Michigan OK playing at Purdue? — Journal and Courier ($)
Upon Further Review: Breaking down Purdue's loss to Michigan — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Bracketology — ESPN.com
Most coaches don't want conference tournaments — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
Fletcher Loyer, No. 2 Homestead win In OT at No. 1 Lawrence North — Indianapolis Star ($) | Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette ($)
More on Fletcher Loyer — Indianapolis Star ($)
Purdue adds Australian punter Jack Ansell — GoldandBlack.com ($)
I am excited and humbled to announce my commitment to Purdue University.— Jack Ansell (@JackAnsell15) January 22, 2021
A massive thank you to @ProkickAus @JohnnyPKA & @ProkickGeelong @CoachBiagi and @JeffBrohm I am beyond grateful for this opportunity. Let’s get to work. #BoilerUp! 🖤🚂 pic.twitter.com/tgckTIo5Lu
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Arni's Birthday Zoom: Anthony Spencer — GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Women's Basketball: Michigan game postponed — Journal and Courier
Wrestling: Purdue upset at Wisconsin — PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Boilermakers swept in Madison — PurdueSports.com
Track and Field: Vanos and Zatta notch second wins — PurdueSports.com
Swimming: Relay, springboard sweeps highlight triple dual action — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Tom Gilbert (1952) Guard, Men's Basketball
Roy Kidd (1953) Running Back, Football
Rich Mount (1970) Guard, Men's Basketball
Craig Allen (1973) Wide Receiver, Football
Keith Dawson (1978) Wide Receiver, Football
Andrew Ford (1982) Guard, Men's Basketball
David Yancey (1995) Running Back, Football
Lamina Cooper (1997) Guard, Women's Basketball
