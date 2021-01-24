 Basketball, football and more in today's University Book Store headlines
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-24 21:20:13 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.25.2021

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Sasha Stefanovic tests positive for COVID-19 — GoldandBlack.com

Minus Stefanovic, Purdue handled by No. 7 Michigan — GoldandBlack.com

Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue-Michigan — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Why was Michigan OK playing at Purdue? — Journal and Courier ($)

Upon Further Review: Breaking down Purdue's loss to Michigan — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Bracketology — ESPN.com

Most coaches don't want conference tournaments — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

Fletcher Loyer, No. 2 Homestead win In OT at No. 1 Lawrence North — Indianapolis Star ($) | Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette ($)

More on Fletcher Loyer — Indianapolis Star ($)

Purdue adds Australian punter Jack Ansell — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Anthony Spencer — GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Women's Basketball: Michigan game postponed — Journal and Courier

Wrestling: Purdue upset at Wisconsin — PurdueSports.com

Volleyball: Boilermakers swept in Madison — PurdueSports.com

Track and Field: Vanos and Zatta notch second wins — PurdueSports.com

Swimming: Relay, springboard sweeps highlight triple dual action — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Tom Gilbert (1952) Guard, Men's Basketball

Roy Kidd (1953) Running Back, Football

Rich Mount (1970) Guard, Men's Basketball

Craig Allen (1973) Wide Receiver, Football

Keith Dawson (1978) Wide Receiver, Football

Andrew Ford (1982) Guard, Men's Basketball

David Yancey (1995) Running Back, Football

Lamina Cooper (1997) Guard, Women's Basketball

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}