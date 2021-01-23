 GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Anthony Spencer
Arni's Birthday Zoom: Anthony Spencer

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.
Anthony Spencer talks about his playing days and how much he liked to play against Notre Dame.
To listen: Click here.

We caught up with former star Purdue defensive end on his 37th birthday. The Fort Wayne, Ind., native lives in the Dallas area, where was a standout for the Cowboys from 2007-14. A first round pick of the Cowboys in 2007, Spencer shares his Boilermaker memories, talks about his family, his position coach Mark Hagen (who was hired a few days ago by Jeff Brohm), his business ventures and much more.

Spencer ranks sixth all-time in sacks and ninth in tackles for loss in his Boilermaker playing days for coach Joe Tiller from 2003-06.



