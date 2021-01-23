GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Anthony Spencer

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Anthony Spencer
We caught up with former star Purdue defensive end on his 37th birthday. The Fort Wayne, Ind., native lives in the Dallas area, where was a standout for the Cowboys from 2007-14. A first round pick of the Cowboys in 2007, Spencer shares his Boilermaker memories, talks about his family, his position coach Mark Hagen (who was hired a few days ago by Jeff Brohm), his business ventures and much more.
Spencer ranks sixth all-time in sacks and ninth in tackles for loss in his Boilermaker playing days for coach Joe Tiller from 2003-06.
