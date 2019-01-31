Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-31 08:01:12 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines 1.31.19

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack.com
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
BASKETBALL

Purdue at Penn State preview -- GoldandBlack.com

Video: Matt Painter on Penn State and more -- GoldandBlack.com

Purdue's Big Ten hopes hinge on road trips like Thursday -- JCOnline

Purdue puts streak on line Thursday at Penn State -- PurdueSports.com

Big Ten power rankings -- Lincoln Journal Star

National title contenders: Purdue enters title conversation -- The Action Network

FOOTBALL

Purdue's first 2020 commitment, Ben Kreul, jumped at its offer -- GoldandBlack.com

Exit Interview: David Blough -- GoldandBlack.com



MISC.

Chat transcript -- GoldandBlack.com

BTN to air 1999 women's basketball special on Thursday -- PurdueSports.com

ESPNU and LHN to televise Purdue baseball -- PurdueSports.com

150th-year celebration highlights research changing your life today -- Purdue News Service

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Walt Gahm (1945) Lineman, Football

Bill Liber (1947) Offensive End, Football

Greg Goodrich (1977) Offensive Guard, Football

Amy Shaffer (1977) Forward, Women's Basketball

Andre Henderson (1982) Wide Receiver, Football

{{ article.author_name }}