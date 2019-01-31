University Book Store Headlines 1.31.19
BASKETBALL
Purdue at Penn State preview -- GoldandBlack.com
Video: Matt Painter on Penn State and more -- GoldandBlack.com
Purdue's Big Ten hopes hinge on road trips like Thursday -- JCOnline
Purdue puts streak on line Thursday at Penn State -- PurdueSports.com
Big Ten power rankings -- Lincoln Journal Star
National title contenders: Purdue enters title conversation -- The Action Network
FOOTBALL
Purdue's first 2020 commitment, Ben Kreul, jumped at its offer -- GoldandBlack.com
Exit Interview: David Blough -- GoldandBlack.com
MISC.
Chat transcript -- GoldandBlack.com
BTN to air 1999 women's basketball special on Thursday -- PurdueSports.com
ESPNU and LHN to televise Purdue baseball -- PurdueSports.com
150th-year celebration highlights research changing your life today -- Purdue News Service
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Walt Gahm (1945) Lineman, Football
Bill Liber (1947) Offensive End, Football
Greg Goodrich (1977) Offensive Guard, Football
Amy Shaffer (1977) Forward, Women's Basketball
Andre Henderson (1982) Wide Receiver, Football
