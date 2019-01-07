Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 1.7.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Recruiting

Purdue puts exclamation point on 2019 recruiting class - GoldandBlack.com

Analysis: Bell joins Purdue's strong class - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Video: Bell on commitment - GoldandBlack.com

Video: Bilodeau at the All-American Bowl - GoldandBlack.com

Three things to know about David Bell - USA Today

Basketball

Upon Further Review: Iowa - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Sharpshooting Cline "All Grown Up" - GoldandBlack.com

Oden's clutch jumper lifts Purdue women to upset of Michigan - Journal & Courier | Michigan Daily | Purduesports.com

McBryde making her mark at Arizona - Tucson.com

Column: Reasons for Illinois downfall in basketball - Alton Times


Football

Bailey to return: GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Wide receivers next year - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic/Other

Trent remembered as national inspiration - Indiana Daily Student

Daniels ponders how big Purdue can get - Journal & Courier ($)

Mets trade Plawecki to Cleveland - Journal & Courier ($) | Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Jan. 7

Charles King (1943) Football, Halfback

Greg Fenner (1949) Football, Tight end

Greg Oost (1958) Football, Center

Danny Hope (1959) Football, Head and assistant coach

Bruce King (1963) Football, Fullback

Steve Letnich (1968) Football, QB/RB/WR

Jim Maciag (1973) Football, Linebacke

Romail Gordon (1976) Football, Cornerback

John Shelbourne (1980) Football, Long snapper

Patrick Kohtz (1984) Football, Strong safety

{{ article.author_name }}