University Book Store Headlines: 1.7.19
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
Sack for @TheGK3 #RDP #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/mHnfwXM1bQ— WL Football (@WLfootballRDP) January 5, 2019
Recruiting
Purdue puts exclamation point on 2019 recruiting class - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis: Bell joins Purdue's strong class - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Video: Bell on commitment - GoldandBlack.com
Video: Bilodeau at the All-American Bowl - GoldandBlack.com
Three things to know about David Bell - USA Today
Basketball
Upon Further Review: Iowa - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Sharpshooting Cline "All Grown Up" - GoldandBlack.com
Oden's clutch jumper lifts Purdue women to upset of Michigan - Journal & Courier | Michigan Daily | Purduesports.com
McBryde making her mark at Arizona - Tucson.com
Column: Reasons for Illinois downfall in basketball - Alton Times
reaking: Jim Delany pushed a year ago for a review of the CFP selection process, specifically weight given to conf champs. We now have a clearer view of what will happen tomorrow here in SJ at commishes' meetings.— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) January 7, 2019
Salute to you young man!! Will enjoy watching one more year. BTW this pic is ridiculous!! 💪🏾 https://t.co/d0okccLVSi— Rosevelt Colvin (@rcolvin3) January 7, 2019
Football
Bailey to return: GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Wide receivers next year - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Olympic/Other
Trent remembered as national inspiration - Indiana Daily Student
Daniels ponders how big Purdue can get - Journal & Courier ($)
Mets trade Plawecki to Cleveland - Journal & Courier ($) | Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: Jan. 7
Charles King (1943) Football, Halfback
Greg Fenner (1949) Football, Tight end
Greg Oost (1958) Football, Center
Danny Hope (1959) Football, Head and assistant coach
Bruce King (1963) Football, Fullback
Steve Letnich (1968) Football, QB/RB/WR
Jim Maciag (1973) Football, Linebacke
Romail Gordon (1976) Football, Cornerback
John Shelbourne (1980) Football, Long snapper
Patrick Kohtz (1984) Football, Strong safety
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.