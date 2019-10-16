Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

PURDUE BASKETBALL

GoldandBlack.com chat: Basketball news and more — GoldandBlack.com ($) Weekly Word: Big Ten picks — GoldandBlack.com ($) House, Senate take up NIL issue — ESPN.com





PURDUE RECRUITING

Blessed to receive a scholarship from Purdue. Thanks to the coaching staff for this opportunity and the home visit. #BoilerUp 🙏🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/69PAzeKGHM — Dre Davis (@DAndreDavis14) October 17, 2019

OLYMPIC SPORTS

Volleyball: Boilermakers fall at Nebraska — PurdueSports.com Tennis: Regionals up next for Purdue — PurdueSports.com Baseball: Boilermakers set for Black and Gold Series — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKER BORN TODAY