PURDUE FOOTBALL
Coach's Corner: Brohm knows defense, too; Jalen Graham, Jack Sullivan and more — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue defense, special teams moving in the right direction – Journal and Courier ($)
GoldandBlack.com chat: Recap — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Jeff Brohm Radio Show updates — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly Word: Football at the midway point — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
GoldandBlack.com chat: Basketball news and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly Word: Big Ten picks — GoldandBlack.com ($)
House, Senate take up NIL issue — ESPN.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
What's Purdue basketball getting in Maliq Carr? — GoldandBlack.com ($)
2021 RB Corey Kiner on Purdue visit — Rivals.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com chat: Football and basketball recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly Word: Credibility In recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Women: New York guard commits to Purdue — Journal and Courier ($)
Purdue offers 2020 forward D'Andre Davis — GoldandBlack.com
Blessed to receive a scholarship from Purdue. Thanks to the coaching staff for this opportunity and the home visit. #BoilerUp 🙏🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/69PAzeKGHM— Dre Davis (@DAndreDavis14) October 17, 2019
OLYMPIC SPORTS
Volleyball: Boilermakers fall at Nebraska — PurdueSports.com
Tennis: Regionals up next for Purdue — PurdueSports.com
Baseball: Boilermakers set for Black and Gold Series — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKER BORN TODAY
Trevor Foy (1990) Offensive Tackle, Football
