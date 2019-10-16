Coach's corner: Jeff Brohm knows offense. And defense, too. Ask Greg Brown
Jeff Brohm has earned a reputation as an offensive coach and developer of quarterbacks. But, he also knows a lot about defense. In fact, the zone Purdue was playing late in the first half last Saturday vs. Maryland when cornerback Cory Trice made his pick-six was the brain-child of Brohm.
“It was a Jeff Brohm special,” said cornerbacks coach Greg Brown.
Purdue’s third-year coach is more involved on defense than many may realize. It makes sense that Brohm would know how to design coverages and schemes for a defense, given the hours he has spent over the years trying to figure out how to solve them as a quarterback and later as a coach.
“He is great with some of his suggestions,” said Brown.
Brown knows a thing or two about defenses, himself. He began coaching in 1981 and has worked on defensive staffs at places like Alabama, Missouri, Arizona and Colorado, as well as several stops in the NFL. The 61-year-old Brown has seen it all. But even he is open to advice.
"Hey, we ask (Brohm) because the guy has seen it all, done it all," said Brown. "He knows what gives quarterbacks fits. Anytime he has some suggestions, we are going to give some serious thoughts to implementing them."
Whatever all Brohm told the defensive staff last week, it worked. Purdue kept Maryland under wraps in a 40-14 victory, shutting out the Terrapins in the second half. The Boilermakers will be put to the test again on Saturday when they play at No. 23 Iowa (4-2 overall; 1-2 Big Ten) at noon ET. No doubt, Brohm has had some defensive input.
"Like any head coach, he knows both sides of the ball extremely well," said Brown. "All those really good head coaches that I have had the good fortune to be around, they know both sides of the ball extremely well. On the other hand, you have some guys that never set foot on the other side of the ball, whatever their speciality is, they just never step on the other side. I happen to prefer to where those guys to know what goes on the extreme amount on both sides."
Story continues below video
Graham OK at nickel
The secondary has endured some ups and downs this season, but cornerbacks coach Greg Brown likes the progress that has taken place.
The development of redshirt freshman corner Cory Trice has been a bonus. He began camp as a safety but moved to corner in August. He is now primed to start his third game. after having a breakout effort last week vs. Maryland that saw him pick off two passes, including a pick-six.
Another youngster who continues to improve: True freshman Jalen Graham, who is settling in to a nickel role.
"Jalen is on track," said Brown. "He's going to be an outstanding player for us. He’s a young guy with a lot of skill, a lot of ability. He has that size, that length, that toughness, good player, smart, can tackle. He does everything you want, he's just a young guy. He’s right on target."
Graham has bounced around a bit since graduating early from high school and taking part in spring drills. He has played nickel, then safety, but is settling in back at nickel.
"I like it because I played it in the spring," said Graham. "I get to be around the ball more. I’m close to the box, so when it’s run I’m closer to that and when it's pass, I can get out. I get to do a lot of things at nickel."
Jeff Brohm has been pleased with what he has seen from the 6-3, 215-pound Graham.
“When we had him in the spring, we had him more at the nickel position and I thought he was very good,” said Brohm. “There was a situation, we moved him back to safety and he's done a good job, but I think he's more suited for the nickel position.
“But right now, he's spinning a little bit still just because he has a lot on his plate. You know, I think he's done a very good job and he's going to continue to get better. He works extremely hard. He cares about winning. He's got a good feel of things and he'll just continue to gain more knowledge and he'll become even better.”
On this week's depth chart, Graham is listed at position that previously hadn't been on Purdue's depth chart all season: "OLB/NB (nickel back). A rash of injuries at linebacker has necessiated the new base alignment for the Boilermaker defense. But could Graham one day be an outside linebacker?
"Whatever the team needs, really," said Graham.
Story continues below video
Sullivan stepping up at DT
The defensive tackle spot has missed having senior Lorenzo Neal all season, as he continues to battle back from offseason knee surgery. That has created opportunity for others on the interior of Purdue's defensive line, including redshirt freshman Jack Sullivan.
"Tt’s good for us to get a lot more reps," said Sullivan. "I think the guys injured are doing a good job being leaders on the sideline and being vocal and leading us in the right direction."
The 6-5, 270-pound native of Plainfield, Ill., introduced himself to fans when he made three PBUs vs. Vanderbilt earlier this season. But 2018 had its challenges.
"It was rough last year coming in as a true freshman," said Sullivan. "I got hurt. So this year is about getting on the field. Once I’m on the field, getting better every week in practice and every game."
Is Sullivan better vs. the run or pass?
The run," he said. "I think I’m better now. Definitely need to work on my pass rush a little more. But I am stout against the run, I think."
Well, Sullivan's run-stopping skills will be put to the test vs. an Iowa squad this Saturday that likes to be physical and pound the rock.
"They are going to run the ball," said Sullivan. "And they are gonna run the ball. And they are gonna run the ball. We have to be ready to be low and come off the ball, strike and stay in our gaps."
Jeff Brohm has been pleased with the development of the line and the defense overall, which has allowed just three touchdowns in the last six quarters.
“Yes, I think we're making progress,” said Brohm. “You know what, you take away a draw that ran untouched in the end zone for 30 yards, and a third and one naked that ran untouched for 50 yards; we played a pretty solid game.”
