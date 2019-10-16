MORE: First look: Iowa | Gold and Black Radio podcast: Iowa | Plummer, Bell honored by Big Ten | Brohm Monday presser: Iowa talk and Rondale Moore update | Roundtable: The Maryland win | Data Driven: Iowa | Coach's Corner: Former Hoosier at center of reshuffled o-line | Number Crunching: Week 8 | Opponent View: Iowa | Brohm radio show updates | Weekly Word

Jeff Brohm has earned a reputation as an offensive coach and developer of quarterbacks. But, he also knows a lot about defense. In fact, the zone Purdue was playing late in the first half last Saturday vs. Maryland when cornerback Cory Trice made his pick-six was the brain-child of Brohm.

“It was a Jeff Brohm special,” said cornerbacks coach Greg Brown.

Purdue’s third-year coach is more involved on defense than many may realize. It makes sense that Brohm would know how to design coverages and schemes for a defense, given the hours he has spent over the years trying to figure out how to solve them as a quarterback and later as a coach.

“He is great with some of his suggestions,” said Brown.



Brown knows a thing or two about defenses, himself. He began coaching in 1981 and has worked on defensive staffs at places like Alabama, Missouri, Arizona and Colorado, as well as several stops in the NFL. The 61-year-old Brown has seen it all. But even he is open to advice.



"Hey, we ask (Brohm) because the guy has seen it all, done it all," said Brown. "He knows what gives quarterbacks fits. Anytime he has some suggestions, we are going to give some serious thoughts to implementing them."

Whatever all Brohm told the defensive staff last week, it worked. Purdue kept Maryland under wraps in a 40-14 victory, shutting out the Terrapins in the second half. The Boilermakers will be put to the test again on Saturday when they play at No. 23 Iowa (4-2 overall; 1-2 Big Ten) at noon ET. No doubt, Brohm has had some defensive input.



"Like any head coach, he knows both sides of the ball extremely well," said Brown. "All those really good head coaches that I have had the good fortune to be around, they know both sides of the ball extremely well. On the other hand, you have some guys that never set foot on the other side of the ball, whatever their speciality is, they just never step on the other side. I happen to prefer to where those guys to know what goes on the extreme amount on both sides."

