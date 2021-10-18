 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-18 06:15:42 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 10.18.2021

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's big win, an awful rule and more - GoldandBlack.com

Grading the Boilermakers - GoldandBlack.com

Upon further review: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue enters AP poll for first time since 2007 - GoldandBlack.com

Data Driven: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

The Envelope, Please - GoldandBlack.com

Final thoughts: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Five Factors: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Bowl projections - CBSSports.com

Ten observations from Purdue's loss at Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

RIP Otis Armstrong - DenverPost.com

Gameday thread: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

West still there to be won for Hawkeyes, but that offense ... - TheGazette.com

Purdue upsets Iowa - HawkeyeReport.com

Three and Out: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

'In the most badass moment of the game' Purdue lineman douses himself in celebratory beer - Exponent.com

Marquee victory gives Purdue football plenty to chase in season's second half - JCOnline.com

College football Week 7 overreactions: Big Ten can get two playoff teams - Yahoo.com

Purdue football 24, No. 2 Iowa 7: A look back at top players, key moments - JCOnline.com

Two people arrested after allegedly trespassing at Ross-Ade - Exponent.com

Defense, David Bell leads Purdue football past No. 2 Iowa - JCOnline.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's fan day scrimmages - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com video: Painter, Stefanovic and Williams post scrimmage - GoldandBlack.com

Gallery: Fan Day basketball scrimmage - GoldandBlack.com

Newman, Edey Lead Purdue in Fan Day Intrasquad Scrimmage - PurdueSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Newton Dominates in 3-2 Comeback Win vs #15 Penn State - PurdueSports.com

Purdue wins 19 events at Indiana Intercollegiates - PurdueSports.com

Women's basketball fan day - PurdueSports.com

Boilermaker soccer drop final road game of season at Penn State, 2-1 - Exponent.com

Pfizer booster shots available to Boilermaker community - Exponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jamel Coleman (1975) Cornerback, Football

Chukky Okobi (1978) Center, Football

Sawyer Dawson (1996) Linebacker, Football

Jack Wegher (1997) Wide Receiver, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}