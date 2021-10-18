University Book Store Headlines: 10.18.2021

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's big win, an awful rule and more - GoldandBlack.com

Grading the Boilermakers - GoldandBlack.com

Upon further review: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue enters AP poll for first time since 2007 - GoldandBlack.com

Data Driven: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

The Envelope, Please - GoldandBlack.com

Final thoughts: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Five Factors: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Bowl projections - CBSSports.com

Ten observations from Purdue's loss at Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

RIP Otis Armstrong - DenverPost.com

Gameday thread: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

West still there to be won for Hawkeyes, but that offense ... - TheGazette.com

Purdue upsets Iowa - HawkeyeReport.com

Three and Out: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

'In the most badass moment of the game' Purdue lineman douses himself in celebratory beer - Exponent.com

Marquee victory gives Purdue football plenty to chase in season's second half - JCOnline.com

College football Week 7 overreactions: Big Ten can get two playoff teams - Yahoo.com

Purdue football 24, No. 2 Iowa 7: A look back at top players, key moments - JCOnline.com

Two people arrested after allegedly trespassing at Ross-Ade - Exponent.com

Defense, David Bell leads Purdue football past No. 2 Iowa - JCOnline.com