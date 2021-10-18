University Book Store Headlines: 10.18.2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's big win, an awful rule and more - GoldandBlack.com
Grading the Boilermakers - GoldandBlack.com
Upon further review: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue enters AP poll for first time since 2007 - GoldandBlack.com
Data Driven: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
The Envelope, Please - GoldandBlack.com
Final thoughts: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Five Factors: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Bowl projections - CBSSports.com
Ten observations from Purdue's loss at Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
RIP Otis Armstrong - DenverPost.com
Gameday thread: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
West still there to be won for Hawkeyes, but that offense ... - TheGazette.com
Purdue upsets Iowa - HawkeyeReport.com
Three and Out: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
'In the most badass moment of the game' Purdue lineman douses himself in celebratory beer - Exponent.com
Marquee victory gives Purdue football plenty to chase in season's second half - JCOnline.com
College football Week 7 overreactions: Big Ten can get two playoff teams - Yahoo.com
Purdue football 24, No. 2 Iowa 7: A look back at top players, key moments - JCOnline.com
Two people arrested after allegedly trespassing at Ross-Ade - Exponent.com
Defense, David Bell leads Purdue football past No. 2 Iowa - JCOnline.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's fan day scrimmages - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com video: Painter, Stefanovic and Williams post scrimmage - GoldandBlack.com
Gallery: Fan Day basketball scrimmage - GoldandBlack.com
Newman, Edey Lead Purdue in Fan Day Intrasquad Scrimmage - PurdueSports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Newton Dominates in 3-2 Comeback Win vs #15 Penn State - PurdueSports.com
Purdue wins 19 events at Indiana Intercollegiates - PurdueSports.com
Women's basketball fan day - PurdueSports.com
Boilermaker soccer drop final road game of season at Penn State, 2-1 - Exponent.com
Pfizer booster shots available to Boilermaker community - Exponent.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jamel Coleman (1975) Cornerback, Football
Chukky Okobi (1978) Center, Football
Sawyer Dawson (1996) Linebacker, Football
Jack Wegher (1997) Wide Receiver, Football
