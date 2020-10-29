 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-29 06:50:45 -0500') }} football

University Book Store Headlines: 10.29.2020

Alan Karpick
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Defense offers promise, improvement - Journal & Courier

Purdue-Wisconsin game in jeopardy - Journal & Courier | GoldandBlack.com

Tippecanoe County limits gatherings to 100 - Journal & Courier

Neal gets back in groove with deep D-Line - GoldandBlack.com

Bell speaks loudly on the field - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue trying to keep QBs COVID free - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue-Illinois prediction and preview - Athlon


PURDUE RECRUITING

Wednesday Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Valpo set to play at Purdue on Dec. 4 - NWITimes

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

Purdue Pete arrested - Journal & Courier

Baseball finished tripleheader - Purduesports.com

Cross Country ranked No. 22 in first poll - Purduesports.com

Learfield working on college E-sports league - Sportico

Always aggressive podcast - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mike Terrizzi (1953) Quarterback, Punter, Football

Mike Segard (1979) Quarterback, Football

Jason Leimberger (1982) Linebacker , Football

Mike Durrett (1984) Linebacker , Football

Collin Link (1991) Linebacker, Football

Karissa McLaughlin (1998) Guard, Women's Basketball

