University Book Store Headlines: 10.7.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
2020 Training Camp coverage - GoldandBlack.com
Recruiting Rewind: 2002 - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue teems with talent at wideout - GoldandBlack.com
Grandson of former coach comes to Purdue - Exponent
Missed tackles haunting college football, can Purdue avoid it - Journal & Courier
Moore, Bell lead deep unit - Journal & Courier
Purdue in the Pros: Week 4 - GoldandBlack.com
Peoples guide to Rondale Moore - Banner Society
This throw from Drew Brees yesterday told me all I needed to know regarding whether or not he can still play.— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) October 5, 2020
Ball placement is excellent, and Kamara on a wheel route is just unfair. pic.twitter.com/g4ZJIjY5ed
ICYMI:
Ryan Kerrigan, wife Jessica announce birth of second daughter https://t.co/mDj9BKBDD7— NBC Sports Washington Football (@NBCSWASFootball) October 6, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue Recruiting Rewind: 2002 - GoldandBlack.com
Six game basketball showcase in Brownsburg on Dec. 5 - Indystar.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Preseason projection - Eric Hunter - GoldandBlack.com
Zoom interview with Ethan Morton - Journal & Courier
Arni's Birthday Zoom - Kenneth Lowe - GoldandBlack.com
In filing related to dispute over interpretation of injunction in Alston vs. NCAA case, plaintiffs contend that, based on NCAA rules on the max value of sports awards athletes can get annually, schools should be able to give athletes up to $15,415 a year for academic achievements— Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) October 7, 2020
Other
Why SIDs are important for athletic departments - COSIDA
Bilas: Miami University case shines light on NCAAs broken transfer system - ESPN
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Garrett (1952) Center, Men's Basketball
Wade Warner (1975) Quarterback, Football
Colton McKey (1988) Tight End, Football
Scott Martin (1988) Forward, Men's Basketball
