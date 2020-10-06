GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Kenneth Lowe

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Kenneth Lowe
Kenneth Lowe turns 40 today (Oct. 5, 2020). We celebrate Kenneth's birthday with a conversation about what the former two-time Big Ten defensive player of the year (2003 and 2004) is up to.
In his typical upbeat, positive manner, Lowe talks about his birthday traditions, why he lives life "one day at a time," the role of his coaching mentors and what he is up to now.
