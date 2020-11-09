University Book Store Headlines: 11.09.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
The envelope, please: Week 10 awards - GoldandBlack.com
Week 10 winners and losers - Yahoo.com
Big Ten football misery index - Freep.com
Someone needs to tell Jim Harbaugh that Michigan football just isn't that good - Freep.com
Bowl projections - ESPN.com
College football bowl projections - CBSSports.com
Time Warp--Nov. 7, 2009: Purdue wins at Michigan for first time since 1966 - GoldandBlack.com
Arni's Birthday Zoom: Scott Downing - GoldandBlack.com
Brohm favors one-time transfer but worries about unscrupulous behavior - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten power rankings - JCOnline.com
🗣 If you don’t know already, you do now...— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) November 6, 2020
A 🧵 on @DB3LL.
1) A special talent. pic.twitter.com/s9TPn9Q8n2
PURDUE RECRUITING
Report: Merrilleville's JoJo Johnson vs. Lafayette Jeff - GoldandBlack.com
Saturday night showdown set for Ross-Ade. pic.twitter.com/OXGK8U6EQJ— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) November 7, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Trevion Williams named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Watch List - WLFI.com
Top teams, 1-68 - CBSSports.com
Your guide to college basketball's ongoing NCAA investigations - ESPN.com
Will this make up for no game today? No.— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 7, 2020
Is it a highlight from a historic win? Yes.#OTD 1⃣1⃣ years ago, @BoilerFootball got its first "W" at the Big House since 1966. pic.twitter.com/VIhWhaCMg5
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
Gold and Black LIVE Nov. 6 with guests Nate Barrett and Bobby Riddell - WLFI.com
Purdue pays tribute to Steven Beering, former president laid to rest on Slayter Hill - JCOnline.com
Women's basketball: Purdue unveils new non-conference slate - PurdueSports.com
New book filled with history, anecdotes and stories about Purdue athletics - JCOnline.com
Purdue warns faculty, staff, as COVID-19 cases stack up at record pace in Greater Lafayette - JCOnline.com
Purdue advises COVID-19 tests before going home for Thanksgiving - PurdueExponent.com
Little evidence yet of Breakfast Club spread, despite Tippecanoe County increase - PurdueExponent.com
The #PurdueUniversity community gathered today to celebrate the life and legacy of President Emeritus Steven C. Beering. @PurdueAlumni pic.twitter.com/exn0ERfCWO— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) November 7, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jeff Lindsay (1985) Tight End, Football
Jack De Boef (1991) Offensive Tackle, Football
Zane Greene (2000) Defensive Back, Football
