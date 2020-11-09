 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 11.09.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

PURDUE FOOTBALL

The envelope, please: Week 10 awards - GoldandBlack.com

Week 10 winners and losers - Yahoo.com

Big Ten football misery index - Freep.com

Someone needs to tell Jim Harbaugh that Michigan football just isn't that good - Freep.com

Bowl projections - ESPN.com

College football bowl projections - CBSSports.com

Time Warp--Nov. 7, 2009: Purdue wins at Michigan for first time since 1966 - GoldandBlack.com

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Scott Downing - GoldandBlack.com

Brohm favors one-time transfer but worries about unscrupulous behavior - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten power rankings - JCOnline.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Report: Merrilleville's JoJo Johnson vs. Lafayette Jeff - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Trevion Williams named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Watch List - WLFI.com

Top teams, 1-68 - CBSSports.com

Your guide to college basketball's ongoing NCAA investigations - ESPN.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

Gold and Black LIVE Nov. 6 with guests Nate Barrett and Bobby Riddell - WLFI.com

Purdue pays tribute to Steven Beering, former president laid to rest on Slayter Hill - JCOnline.com

Women's basketball: Purdue unveils new non-conference slate - PurdueSports.com

New book filled with history, anecdotes and stories about Purdue athletics - JCOnline.com

Purdue warns faculty, staff, as COVID-19 cases stack up at record pace in Greater Lafayette - JCOnline.com

Purdue advises COVID-19 tests before going home for Thanksgiving - PurdueExponent.com

Little evidence yet of Breakfast Club spread, despite Tippecanoe County increase - PurdueExponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jeff Lindsay (1985) Tight End, Football

Jack De Boef (1991) Offensive Tackle, Football

Zane Greene (2000) Defensive Back, Football

