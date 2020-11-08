The envelope, please: Week 10 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: No. 4 Notre Dame 47, No. 1 Clemson 40 2 OT
Never play this again: No. 19 Oklahoma 62, Kansas 9
What? Iowa 49, Michigan State 7
Huh? No. 25 Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35
Are you kidding me? Maryland 35, Penn State 19
Oh. My. God: No. 8 Florida 44, No. 5 Georgia 28
Told you so: No. 13 Indiana 38, No. 23 Michigan 21
COACHES
Wish I was him: Tom Allen, Indiana
Glad I'm not him: Will Muschamp, South Carolina
Lucky guy: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame
Poor guy: James Fuente, Virginia Tech
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Doc Holliday, Marshall
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
Desperately seeking … anything: Scott Frost, Nebraska
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Oklahoma
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Penn State
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Rutgers
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Liberty
Dang, they're good: BYU
Dang, they're bad: Florida State
Did the season start? Baylor
Can the season end? Illinois
Can the season never end? San Jose State
NEXT WEEK
Ticket to die for: Arkansas at Florida
Upset alert: Washington State over Oregon in Pullman
Must win: Georgia over Missouri in Columbia
Great game no one is talking about: Northwestern at Purdue
Intriguing coaching matchup: Auburn's Gus Malzahn vs. Mississippi State's Mike Leach
Go apple picking instead of watching: Illinois at Rutgers
Who's bringing the body bags? East Carolina at Cincinnati
