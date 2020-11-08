 The envelope, please | weekly awards | Dienhart
The envelope, please: Week 10 awards

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Welcome back, Pac-12! We missed your passes and sunshine!
Welcome back, Pac-12! We missed your passes and sunshine! (AP)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 4 Notre Dame 47, No. 1 Clemson 40 2 OT

Never play this again: No. 19 Oklahoma 62, Kansas 9

What? Iowa 49, Michigan State 7

Huh? No. 25 Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35

Are you kidding me? Maryland 35, Penn State 19

Oh. My. God: No. 8 Florida 44, No. 5 Georgia 28

Told you so: No. 13 Indiana 38, No. 23 Michigan 21

COACHES

Wish I was him: Tom Allen, Indiana

Glad I'm not him: Will Muschamp, South Carolina

Lucky guy: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

Poor guy: James Fuente, Virginia Tech

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Doc Holliday, Marshall

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Desperately seeking … anything: Scott Frost, Nebraska

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Oklahoma

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Penn State

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Rutgers

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Liberty

Dang, they're good: BYU

Dang, they're bad: Florida State

Did the season start? Baylor

Can the season end? Illinois

Can the season never end? San Jose State

NEXT WEEK

Ticket to die for: Arkansas at Florida

Upset alert: Washington State over Oregon in Pullman

Must win: Georgia over Missouri in Columbia

Great game no one is talking about: Northwestern at Purdue

Intriguing coaching matchup: Auburn's Gus Malzahn vs. Mississippi State's Mike Leach

Go apple picking instead of watching: Illinois at Rutgers

Who's bringing the body bags? East Carolina at Cincinnati

