Welcome back, Pac-12! We missed your passes and sunshine! (AP)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 4 Notre Dame 47, No. 1 Clemson 40 2 OT

Never play this again: No. 19 Oklahoma 62, Kansas 9

What? Iowa 49, Michigan State 7

Huh? No. 25 Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35

Are you kidding me? Maryland 35, Penn State 19

Oh. My. God: No. 8 Florida 44, No. 5 Georgia 28

Told you so: No. 13 Indiana 38, No. 23 Michigan 21



COACHES

Wish I was him: Tom Allen, Indiana

Glad I'm not him: Will Muschamp, South Carolina

Lucky guy: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

Poor guy: James Fuente, Virginia Tech

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Doc Holliday, Marshall

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Desperately seeking … anything: Scott Frost, Nebraska



TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Oklahoma Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Penn State

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Rutgers Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Liberty Dang, they're good: BYU Dang, they're bad: Florida State

Did the season start? Baylor Can the season end? Illinois Can the season never end? San Jose State



NEXT WEEK