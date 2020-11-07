GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Scott Downing

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Scott Downing
To listen: Click here.
Former Purdue assistant football coach Scott Downing turns 64 today (Nov. 7, 2020). We celebrate Scott birthday with a conversation about what the former running backs, recruiting coordinator and special teams coach under Joe Tiller (1997-2002).
Downing serves is a Vice President for Athletics at his alma mater Sterling College in Kansas.
