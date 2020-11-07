 GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Scott Downing
Arni's Birthday Zoom: Scott Downing

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.
Scott Downing oversees Purdue special teams in this 1997 image. (Tom Campbell)
To listen: Click here.

Former Purdue assistant football coach Scott Downing turns 64 today (Nov. 7, 2020). We celebrate Scott birthday with a conversation about what the former running backs, recruiting coordinator and special teams coach under Joe Tiller (1997-2002).

Downing serves is a Vice President for Athletics at his alma mater Sterling College in Kansas.



Other Birthday Zoom interviews: Other Birthday Zoom interviews: Frank Kendrick (9/11/2020) | Akin Ayodele (9/17/2020) | Brandon McKnight (9/25/2020) | Ryne Smith (10/1/2020) | Kenneth Lowe (10/6/2020) | Dave Schellhase (10/14/2020) | Dolapo Macarthy (10/23/2020) | Robert Maci (10/31/2020)

