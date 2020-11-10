 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-10 06:19:22 -0600') }} football

University Book Store Headlines: 11.10.2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Visit from 3-0 Northwestern is "a great opportunity for us" - GoldandBlack.com

Northwestern focus - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue readies for primetime showdown - GoldandBlack.com

First Look: No. 23 Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com

'Great opportunity' awaits Purdue against No. 23 Northwestern - JCOnlline.com

Tate | Illini football in free fall yet again - ChampaignNews-Gazette.com

How different would Big Ten be if Justin Fields stayed committed to Penn State? - Yahoo.com

Forde-Yard Dash: Ugly week sinks big-brand programs - SI.com

Notre Dame mandates COVID testing after football celebration - ESPN.com

Wisconsin down to 5 active COVID-19 cases, preparing to play Michigan on Saturday - Yahoo.com

Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson to undergo surgery as Wolverines lose key defender for remainder of season - CBSSports.com

LSU-Alabama game in jeopardy as LSU, other SEC programs deal with COVID-19 outbreaks - Yahoo.com

Forde-Yard Dash: The Heisman race is coming down to quarterbacks, again - SI.com

College football conference power rankings - ESPN.com

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman tests positive for COVID-19 - Yahoo.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Week 12: Purdue's football commitments' weekend results - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Trevion Williams cashes in at the foul line; Purdue hoops notebook - GoldandBlack.com

Rapheal Davis hosts youth basketball camp in December - Wane.com

Purdue basketball scrimmage | Impressive freshman, Williams focused on free throw shooting - JCOnline.com

Trevion Williams named preseason All-Big Ten - GoldandBlack.com

No. 1 Zags: Gonzaga begins season atop Top 25 for first time - Yahoo.com

As he retires, the 'Cliz' leaves lasting radio legacy at Purdue - SaturdayTradition.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

Nineteen active COVID-19 student-athlete cases for Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Women's Basketball: Auburn transfer granted eligibility - PurdueExponent.com

Coronavirus peaks define Purdue and local numbers - PurdueExponent.com

Not everyone on board with "Greater" in "Greater Lafayette" brand - WLFI.com

Student-athlete COVID-19 cases rise to double digits - PurdueExponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

John Doyle (1951) Defensive Tackle, Football

Lee Johnson (1975) Linebacker, Football

Brian Koppen (1978) Offensive Guard, Football

Bruce Gordon (1982) Wide Receiver, Football

Matt Turner (1982) Center, Football

