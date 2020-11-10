University Book Store Headlines: 11.10.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Visit from 3-0 Northwestern is "a great opportunity for us" - GoldandBlack.com
Northwestern focus - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue readies for primetime showdown - GoldandBlack.com
First Look: No. 23 Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
'Great opportunity' awaits Purdue against No. 23 Northwestern - JCOnlline.com
Tate | Illini football in free fall yet again - ChampaignNews-Gazette.com
How different would Big Ten be if Justin Fields stayed committed to Penn State? - Yahoo.com
Forde-Yard Dash: Ugly week sinks big-brand programs - SI.com
Notre Dame mandates COVID testing after football celebration - ESPN.com
Wisconsin down to 5 active COVID-19 cases, preparing to play Michigan on Saturday - Yahoo.com
Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson to undergo surgery as Wolverines lose key defender for remainder of season - CBSSports.com
LSU-Alabama game in jeopardy as LSU, other SEC programs deal with COVID-19 outbreaks - Yahoo.com
Forde-Yard Dash: The Heisman race is coming down to quarterbacks, again - SI.com
College football conference power rankings - ESPN.com
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman tests positive for COVID-19 - Yahoo.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Week 12: Purdue's football commitments' weekend results - GoldandBlack.com
Game time at Minnesota has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 20. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/jX4z7ZcyB2— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) November 9, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Trevion Williams cashes in at the foul line; Purdue hoops notebook - GoldandBlack.com
Rapheal Davis hosts youth basketball camp in December - Wane.com
Purdue basketball scrimmage | Impressive freshman, Williams focused on free throw shooting - JCOnline.com
Trevion Williams named preseason All-Big Ten - GoldandBlack.com
No. 1 Zags: Gonzaga begins season atop Top 25 for first time - Yahoo.com
As he retires, the 'Cliz' leaves lasting radio legacy at Purdue - SaturdayTradition.com
Thanksgiving in the Sunshine State.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 9, 2020
🛸 @SpaceCoastHoops
📆 Nov. 25 vs. Liberty
🦃 Nov. 26 vs. Clemson / Miss. State
📍 Melbourne, Florida
📺 @CBSSportsNet pic.twitter.com/AjlCqYhL1i
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
Nineteen active COVID-19 student-athlete cases for Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Women's Basketball: Auburn transfer granted eligibility - PurdueExponent.com
Coronavirus peaks define Purdue and local numbers - PurdueExponent.com
Not everyone on board with "Greater" in "Greater Lafayette" brand - WLFI.com
Student-athlete COVID-19 cases rise to double digits - PurdueExponent.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Doyle (1951) Defensive Tackle, Football
Lee Johnson (1975) Linebacker, Football
Brian Koppen (1978) Offensive Guard, Football
Bruce Gordon (1982) Wide Receiver, Football
Matt Turner (1982) Center, Football
