Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Coyle hoping to make most of last season - GoldandBlack.com Video: Poindexter, Safeties - GoldandBlack.com Faith, toughness sparked Anthrop's return - GoldandBlack.com RB Transfer Downing closer to home - GoldandBlack.com Number Crunching: Week 4 - GoldandBlack.com Football heads to Minnesota - Purduesports.com Purdue in the Pros - Week 10 - GoldandBlack.com Defensive depth helps Purdue stay engaged in late-game situations - Journal & Courier

Here's what #Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski had to say today about fan attendance at Mackey Arena this winter: pic.twitter.com/0bYXttiBtt — Dakota Simon (@DakotaSimonTV) November 17, 2020

No fans in stands this winter for hoops

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Anthrop now an NBA champion - GoldandBlack.com Purdue picked ninth in preseason media poll - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

Eight active COVID cases for Purdue athletes - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue dealing with 'Burnout" of students - Journal & Courier A year later, Purdue sports betting policy remains 'lazy' - Purdue Exponent

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY