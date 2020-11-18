University Book Store Headlines: 11.18.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Coyle hoping to make most of last season - GoldandBlack.com
Video: Poindexter, Safeties - GoldandBlack.com
Faith, toughness sparked Anthrop's return - GoldandBlack.com
RB Transfer Downing closer to home - GoldandBlack.com
Number Crunching: Week 4 - GoldandBlack.com
Football heads to Minnesota - Purduesports.com
Purdue in the Pros - Week 10 - GoldandBlack.com
Defensive depth helps Purdue stay engaged in late-game situations - Journal & Courier
Here's what #Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski had to say today about fan attendance at Mackey Arena this winter: pic.twitter.com/0bYXttiBtt— Dakota Simon (@DakotaSimonTV) November 17, 2020
No fans in stands this winter for hoops
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Anthrop now an NBA champion - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue picked ninth in preseason media poll - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
Eight active COVID cases for Purdue athletes - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue dealing with 'Burnout" of students - Journal & Courier
A year later, Purdue sports betting policy remains 'lazy' - Purdue Exponent
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Paul Harber (1943) Forward, Men's Basketball
Bob Hadrick (1944) Offensive End, Football
Jim Garcia (1944) Defensive Tackle, Football
Rich Ostriker (1951) Offensive Guard, Football
Chukky Okobii (1978) Offensive lineman, Football
Jason King (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football
Deangelo Yancey (1994) Wide Receiver, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.