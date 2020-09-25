Doug Lee was at Purdue just two seasons, but he made a big impact.

The Washington, Ill., native began his career at Texas A&M, where he played his first two seasons before transferring to Purdue. He sat out the 1984-85 season and played the next two. Lee averaged 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Boilermakers.

As a senior, the 6-5, 225 pound guard helped the Boilermakers win the Big Ten title and advance to the NCAA tourney for a second time with Lee on the roster.

Lee was the first pick of the Houston Rockets (35th overall) in the 1987 NBA draft. He played three seasons in the NBA, spending two seasons with the Nets and a season with Kings. Lee also played many seasons overseas and in the CBA.

Lee has been a successful businessman running a public company and now with his wife for years in Las Vegas. They operate ProSource, a marketing and advertising company that supplies, distributes and manufactures logoed products as well as owning Ashley Furniture distributorship in several states.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with the 55-year-old Lee.

GoldandBlack.com: How did you end up at Texas A&M coming out of high school?

Lee: They started recruiting me after my freshman year. Back in those days, that was kind of unheard of. So they actually saw me play a game in the summer. I was from a small town, and I just really kind of got taken in by that. You’re young and you think it’s really cool, so I went there because of the early recruiting and it is a beautiful campus. I committed to them early. I had a good senior year and was MVP of the Illinois All-Star game so everyone came after me at that point, but I stayed committed to Texas A&M.

GoldandBlack.com: How did you matriculate to Purdue?

Lee: I had a great experience at A&M in many ways. I was playing a lot at point guard as a freshman. I got hurt my sophomore year and they would not let me redshirt as they wanted me back for the end of the season and it was not what was best for me as I knew I needed at least a year of rehab to fully be back to 100%. That was a point of division for me as I knew the staff was under a lot of pressure to win and it was actually one of my first lessons in how this was in some ways like business. At one point, I believe coach Keady spoke to Eddie Sutton at Arkansas as they were friends. I also received a signed letter by Larry Bird as Indiana State was interested, which I was very impressed by. I knew that I could be a huge scorer at a school like Indiana State or in the MVC like I was in high school, but my oldest brother Benjie who lived in Lafayette at the time, challenged me to go meet with Coach Keady. I had a lot of schools courting me but Coach Keady said I wouldn’t play 1 or 2 guard as he had just recruited Troy Lewis and Everette Stephens as guards. So, I would have to play a swing guard/small forward position. I was like: ‘Really?’ But Coach laid it all out for me. He told me the things I needed to hear in my life. Coach Keady made no promises at a time that a lot of schools were. Coach Keady said to me: “Look, I make no promises. We run a clean program, you have to earn what you get. I felt like who is he to say this when others we all over me but in a way it attracted more the challenge. Maybe he planned that. HAAA

GoldandBlack.com: What did Coach Keady mean to you?

Lee: At one point early in my time at Purdue, I overheard Coach Keady say “Lee is one of the toughest kids I have coached”. He would have never said it to a player (HA HA) but in meant the world to me. It validated that all of the hard work had paid off. Coach did everything the right way and you want to be a part of the program. I think we can win a championship together. That just captured me. Learning how to be part of a team was maybe the biggest thing I learned at Purdue. Accepting a role. And excelling in it. Coach Weber and Kevin Stallings were also great to learn from during the transfer year that I had to sit out. Thankful for those guys.

GoldandBlack.com: What was the highlight of your time at Purdue?

Lee: I think the highlight for me was becoming a non-scorer, because that was what I had done all my life up to that point. I scored everywhere I was at before Purdue and after Purdue, I went overseas and was counted on to score 25-30 every night. I remember having games of 40+ points regularly and having learned an overall game, it help me longevity wise to be a well-balanced player. I set three-point records overseas and in the CBA. At Purdue It was just a time for me where I had to learn to build unity as a leader and not focus on just scoring. At times, Coach Keady would look at me and I could tell that he needed me to step it up offensively but believe me we had no shortage of scorers with Troy Lewis Todd Mitchell and Everette Stephens. I took pride in scoring when needed and becoming an all-around player. When the game was on the line; I always wanted the ball and my teammates as well as coaching staff always supported me.

So, the overall highlight for me is kind of like different probably than what people think. It was the life lesson I learned of sacrificing a part of my game that came naturally, in order to be better overall for the team and everyone. I really embraced that role and something that to this day has helped me be a better leader and team member. My teammates and coaches overall were awesome and I love keeping in touch with many of them still today. Bruce & Megan Weber are very special to Becky and I as we stay in close contact. I actually still admire Tim Fisher to this day as he worked so hard everyday not knowing how much he would play. He was always ready.

The games I remember?

My junior year (In the 1986 NCAA tourney) against LSU which went down as one of the best games to watch and is shown a lot on ESPN classics over the years. We lost that first-round NCAA game and I thought that was a great team.

My senior year, it was when we played Reggie Lewis (Northeastern, in NCAA first round).

All we heard about was Reggie Lewis … How it was gonna be the Reggie Lewis Show. People kept reminding me that people were saying that. Coach Keady and his staff just knew how to get the best out of people, you know. I remember walking onto that court and thinking, I am going to take over tonight and after having 29 and 13, I learned later that scouts never knew I was a scorer like that. How ironic as that was how I started my high school career but I learned at Purdue to sacrifice for the better of the team, which ultimately has taught me more in life than any big game has. That really is what I think about when I think about Coach Keady. He wanted to make you into the best young man you could be.

GoldandBlack.com: You were a second-round pick of the Rockets in the 1987 NBA Draft. Talk about your pro career.

Lee: Many scouts said that not playing guard full time at Purdue dropped me down in the draft but I loved my time there. Look; I got to play in the NBA, Europe and the CBA. I could have signed a couple more times in the NBA in the midst of my career but at that time, money overseas for top players was better than sitting on the bench in the NBA and I wanted to play.

Once you make It to the top level, you start to see so much politics but I reminded myself time and time again that I was so fortunate to play a game for a good living. I realized quickly that the top 50 players in the NBA are so above other players but the rest of us, while skilled, were constantly waiting for playing time.

I backed up Drazen Petrovic and Mitch Richmond and they never got hurt. Sounds bad to say that but you were not getting in for any extended time unless that happened. I remembered having a great preseason one year and then not playing for 22 games during the regular season. So frustrating. Today there are so many more players on rosters but back then it was very limited. In the end; we were blessed in so many ways and Becky and I really enjoyed our time overseas.

I actually learned so much in sports as it became such a big business and it helped me quickly adapt to the business world once finished.



Story continues below photo

