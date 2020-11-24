 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 11.25.2020

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Gold and Black Radio Purdue basketball season preview — GoldandBlack.com

Road trips now mean 'bunkered mentality' — Journal and Courier ($)

IndyStar's All-Indiana college team — Indianapolis Star ($)

Bracketology in uncertain times — ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue loses George Karlaftis to positive COVID-19 test — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier

Training camp competition benefited Jack Plummer — GoldandBlack.com

Opponent View: Rutgers — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Number Crunching: Week 5 — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue-Rutgers game notes — PurdueSports.com

Right after playing Purdue, Minnesota shuts it down — Star-Tribune

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue, Fletcher Loyer recognized mutual fit very quickly — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue target transferring to prep school — Journal and Courier

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Frank Kaufman (1949) Center, Men's Basketball

Phil Defibaugh (1956) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mark Mascheck (1968) Quarterback, Football

Randy Taylor (1968) Offensive Tackle, Football

Doug Swann (1981) Defensive End, Football

Dustin Keller (1984) Tight End, Football

Jake Standeford (1984) Wide Receiver, Football

Ryan Baker (1984) Defensive Tackle, Football

