University Book Store Headlines: 11.25.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Gold and Black Radio Purdue basketball season preview — GoldandBlack.com
Road trips now mean 'bunkered mentality' — Journal and Courier ($)
IndyStar's All-Indiana college team — Indianapolis Star ($)
Bracketology in uncertain times — ESPN.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue loses George Karlaftis to positive COVID-19 test — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier
Training camp competition benefited Jack Plummer — GoldandBlack.com
Opponent View: Rutgers — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Number Crunching: Week 5 — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue-Rutgers game notes — PurdueSports.com
Right after playing Purdue, Minnesota shuts it down — Star-Tribune
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue, Fletcher Loyer recognized mutual fit very quickly — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue target transferring to prep school — Journal and Courier
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
XXXXXXXXX
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Frank Kaufman (1949) Center, Men's Basketball
Phil Defibaugh (1956) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mark Mascheck (1968) Quarterback, Football
Randy Taylor (1968) Offensive Tackle, Football
Doug Swann (1981) Defensive End, Football
Dustin Keller (1984) Tight End, Football
Jake Standeford (1984) Wide Receiver, Football
Ryan Baker (1984) Defensive Tackle, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.