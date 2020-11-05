GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 11.6.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 11.6.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue ranked 32nd by CBS — CBS Sports
Purdue's Ethan Morton sidelined by mono — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Five big reasons Purdue is 2-0 — GoldandBlack.com
No timetable on Karlaftis, other injuries — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier
BO: On football injuries — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Week 3 Big Ten picks — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
BO: Purdue setting up nicely in the 2022 class — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS/OTHER
Swimming: Women set for intrasquad meet — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Gary Nord (1956) Assistant Coach , Football
Nnamdi Ezenwa (1989) Linebacker, Football
Saturday, Nov. 7
Jim Mattern (1950) Defensive End, Football
Scott Downing (1956) Assistant Coach, Football
Randy Fichtner (1963) Strong Safety, Football
Paul Miller (1973) Defensive Tackle, Football
Joel Thomas (1974) Assistant Coach, Football
Brent Slaton (1981) Punter, Football
Anthony Johnson (1991) Guard, Men's Basketball
Sunday, Nov. 8
George Grams (dec. 2018) (1944) Center, Men's Basketball
John Hebert (1970) Offensive Guard, Football
Rob Turner (1979) Offensive Guard, Football
Brandon Erwin (1987) Safety, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.