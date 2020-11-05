 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 11.6.2020
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-05 22:06:37 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 11.6.2020

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue ranked 32nd by CBS — CBS Sports

Purdue's Ethan Morton sidelined by mono — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Five big reasons Purdue is 2-0 — GoldandBlack.com

No timetable on Karlaftis, other injuries — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier

BO: On football injuries — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Week 3 Big Ten picks — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

BO: Purdue setting up nicely in the 2022 class — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS/OTHER

Swimming: Women set for intrasquad meet — PurdueSports.com


BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Gary Nord (1956) Assistant Coach , Football

Nnamdi Ezenwa (1989) Linebacker, Football

Saturday, Nov. 7

Jim Mattern (1950) Defensive End, Football

Scott Downing (1956) Assistant Coach, Football

Randy Fichtner (1963) Strong Safety, Football

Paul Miller (1973) Defensive Tackle, Football

Joel Thomas (1974) Assistant Coach, Football

Brent Slaton (1981) Punter, Football

Anthony Johnson (1991) Guard, Men's Basketball

Sunday, Nov. 8

George Grams (dec. 2018) (1944) Center, Men's Basketball

John Hebert (1970) Offensive Guard, Football

Rob Turner (1979) Offensive Guard, Football

Brandon Erwin (1987) Safety, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}