{{ timeAgo('2020-12-13 23:07:00 -0600') }}

University Book Store Headlines: 12.14.2020

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Big Ten schedules Purdue at Indiana for Friday night — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Don't hold your breath on Bucket Game — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Brian Brohm reportedly interviewed at Kentucky — GoldandBlack.com

Lovie Smith out at Illinois — Champaign News-Gazette

Northwestern may lose AD to ACC post — Yahoo Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue beats Indiana State behind 30 from Trevion Williams — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier

Post-Game Analysis — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Upon Further Review: Purdue's win over Indiana State — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Trevion Williams' importance to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)


PURDUE RECRUITING

Video: Caleb Furst vs. Silver Creek at the Forum Tip-Off Classic — Indianapolis Star

Three Purdue football commits make Top 50 list — Indianapolis Star

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

TJ Sheffield (2000) Wide Receiver, Football

George Pappas (1942) Offensive Guard, Football

Joe Tenkman (1950) Defensive End, Football

Dave Hood (1957) Quarterback, Football

Paul Hanna (1959) Defensive Line, Football

Caleb Bonds (1965) Running Back, Football

Jeff Arnold (1965) Center, Men's Basketball

John Jackson (1970) Defensive Back, Football

Galen Morrow (1971) Running Back, Football

Joe Odom (1979) Linebacker, Football

Mike McDonald (1984) Defensive End, Football

