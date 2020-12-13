University Book Store Headlines: 12.14.2020
🏆 #B1GFootball Champions Week 🏆— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 13, 2020
Check out the #B1G Football Champions Week schedule! Which matchup are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/kFahxWgQZh
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Big Ten schedules Purdue at Indiana for Friday night — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Don't hold your breath on Bucket Game — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Brian Brohm reportedly interviewed at Kentucky — GoldandBlack.com
Lovie Smith out at Illinois — Champaign News-Gazette
Northwestern may lose AD to ACC post — Yahoo Sports
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue beats Indiana State behind 30 from Trevion Williams — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier
Post-Game Analysis — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Upon Further Review: Purdue's win over Indiana State — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Trevion Williams' importance to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
Video: Caleb Furst vs. Silver Creek at the Forum Tip-Off Classic — Indianapolis Star
Three Purdue football commits make Top 50 list — Indianapolis Star
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
TJ Sheffield (2000) Wide Receiver, Football
George Pappas (1942) Offensive Guard, Football
Joe Tenkman (1950) Defensive End, Football
Dave Hood (1957) Quarterback, Football
Paul Hanna (1959) Defensive Line, Football
Caleb Bonds (1965) Running Back, Football
Jeff Arnold (1965) Center, Men's Basketball
John Jackson (1970) Defensive Back, Football
Galen Morrow (1971) Running Back, Football
Joe Odom (1979) Linebacker, Football
Mike McDonald (1984) Defensive End, Football
