University Book Store Headlines: 12.23.2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue's loss at No. 4 Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue's loss at No. 4 Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Iowa-Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread: Purdue at Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
No. 4-Ranked Iowa Stifles Purdue Offense 70-55 - PurdueSports.com
Hawkeyes savor victory against Purdue, while Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon reach milestones - HawkeyeCentral.com
Swanigan facing charges - WANE
McCaffery praises defense in win over Purdue - HawkeyeReport.com
What we learned, what we don't know after Purdue's 70-55 loss to No. 5 Iowa - JCOnline.com
Bracketology - ESPN.com
Game 9 Preview: Purdue at No. 4 Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson says all 15 players on the team have had COVID-19 - Yahoo.com
Paul Pierce, Doug Collins among first-time nominees for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame - ESPN.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Grading the Boilermakers after their 2-4 season - SaturdayTradition.com
Iowa suspends in-person football activities due to COVID-19 ahead of Music City Bowl - Yahoo.com
Breaking down every bowl game - SI.com
Ex-Nebraska coach Bo Pelini's tenure as LSU's defensive coordinator is over after one season - Yahoo.com
Lessons learned from 2020 season - CBSSports.com
Michigan Wolverines fire DC Don Brown after 5 seasons, source says - ESPN.com
By hiring Boise State's Bryan Harsin, Auburn proves it's finally ready to go in a new direction - CBSSports.com
Boise State, American Athletic Conference evaluating Broncos joining league as 12th football member - CBSSports.com
Nevada penalized after dumping french fries on field while celebrating Idaho Potato Bowl win - Yahoo.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue getting 'street fighter' in Yanni Karlaftis who is 'fearless' - GoldandBlack.com
Transfer Tracker: Ten best available RBs in the portal - Rivals.com
Resetting the college football team recruiting rankings after the early signing period - SI.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Purdue women's basketball closes 2020 against Nebraska - PurdueSports.com
West Lafayette Fire Department celebrating team effort after helping save a life - WLFI.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Cedric Perry (1957) Defensive Back, Football
Bernard Pollard (1984) Strong Safety, Football
