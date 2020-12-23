 Basketball, hoops and more in today's University Book Store headlines
University Book Store Headlines: 12.23.2020

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Purdue's loss at No. 4 Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue's loss at No. 4 Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Iowa-Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread: Purdue at Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

No. 4-Ranked Iowa Stifles Purdue Offense 70-55 - PurdueSports.com

Hawkeyes savor victory against Purdue, while Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon reach milestones - HawkeyeCentral.com

Swanigan facing charges - WANE

McCaffery praises defense in win over Purdue - HawkeyeReport.com

What we learned, what we don't know after Purdue's 70-55 loss to No. 5 Iowa - JCOnline.com

Bracketology - ESPN.com

Game 9 Preview: Purdue at No. 4 Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson says all 15 players on the team have had COVID-19 - Yahoo.com

Paul Pierce, Doug Collins among first-time nominees for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame - ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Grading the Boilermakers after their 2-4 season - SaturdayTradition.com

Iowa suspends in-person football activities due to COVID-19 ahead of Music City Bowl - Yahoo.com

Breaking down every bowl game - SI.com

Ex-Nebraska coach Bo Pelini's tenure as LSU's defensive coordinator is over after one season - Yahoo.com

Lessons learned from 2020 season - CBSSports.com

Michigan Wolverines fire DC Don Brown after 5 seasons, source says - ESPN.com

By hiring Boise State's Bryan Harsin, Auburn proves it's finally ready to go in a new direction - CBSSports.com

Boise State, American Athletic Conference evaluating Broncos joining league as 12th football member - CBSSports.com

Nevada penalized after dumping french fries on field while celebrating Idaho Potato Bowl win - Yahoo.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue getting 'street fighter' in Yanni Karlaftis who is 'fearless' - GoldandBlack.com

Transfer Tracker: Ten best available RBs in the portal - Rivals.com

Resetting the college football team recruiting rankings after the early signing period - SI.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Purdue women's basketball closes 2020 against Nebraska - PurdueSports.com

West Lafayette Fire Department celebrating team effort after helping save a life - WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Cedric Perry (1957) Defensive Back, Football

Bernard Pollard (1984) Strong Safety, Football

