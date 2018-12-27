University Book Store Headlines: 12.27.18
Gold and Black Report: Dec. 27
Another great day in Nashville! Thanks to the @MusicCityBowl for a good time. #BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball https://t.co/52W6VpR2Ba— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 27, 2018
Football
Moore ready to go - GoldandBlack.com
Bailey 'impressed" with d-line - GoldandBlack.com
Barron has lot on line at Music City Bowl - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($) | South Bend Tribune
Video: Post Dec. 26 practice - GoldandBlack.com
Matchup preview: Purdue-Auburn - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Moore talks about best part of freshman season: Tyler Trent - Journal & Courier ($)
More than a homecoming for Hopkins - Exponent | Tennessean
Thieneman: Everything checks out - Journal & Courier
Prediction/Preview - NCAA.com
Colts fly Trent down to Nashville - CBSSports.com
Blackmon calls success a "blessing" - Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette
Boilermaker 5 Wins Songwriting Competition - Purduesports.com
Basketball
Dylan Windler leads Belmont to Purdue - Journal & Courier ($)
Which pre-season top-25 teams are due for a rebound - Sports Illustrated
Big Ten predictions: mid-season - CBSSports.com
WBB Week 7 in Review - WLFI.com
Olympic/Other
Hakan sets Turkish record in 800 free - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: Dec. 27
Kevin Wolthausen (1957) Football, Assistant Coach
Jameson Evans (1982) Football, Wide Receiver
Basil Smotherman (1994) Men's Basketball, Forward
