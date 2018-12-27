Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 12.27.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Gold and Black Report: Dec. 27

Football

Moore ready to go - GoldandBlack.com

Bailey 'impressed" with d-line - GoldandBlack.com

Barron has lot on line at Music City Bowl - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($) | South Bend Tribune

Video: Post Dec. 26 practice - GoldandBlack.com

Matchup preview: Purdue-Auburn - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Moore talks about best part of freshman season: Tyler Trent - Journal & Courier ($)

More than a homecoming for Hopkins - Exponent | Tennessean

Thieneman: Everything checks out - Journal & Courier

Prediction/Preview - NCAA.com

Colts fly Trent down to Nashville - CBSSports.com

Blackmon calls success a "blessing" - Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette

Boilermaker 5 Wins Songwriting Competition - Purduesports.com

Basketball

Dylan Windler leads Belmont to Purdue - Journal & Courier ($)

Which pre-season top-25 teams are due for a rebound - Sports Illustrated

Big Ten predictions: mid-season - CBSSports.com

WBB Week 7 in Review - WLFI.com

Olympic/Other

Hakan sets Turkish record in 800 free - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Dec. 27

Kevin Wolthausen (1957) Football, Assistant Coach

Jameson Evans (1982) Football, Wide Receiver

Basil Smotherman (1994) Men's Basketball, Forward

{{ article.author_name }}