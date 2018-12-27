Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Gold and Black Report: Dec. 27

Football

Basketball

Dylan Windler leads Belmont to Purdue - Journal & Courier ($) Which pre-season top-25 teams are due for a rebound - Sports Illustrated Big Ten predictions: mid-season - CBSSports.com WBB Week 7 in Review - WLFI.com

Olympic/Other

Hakan sets Turkish record in 800 free - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Dec. 27