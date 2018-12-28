Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-28 07:10:26 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 12.28.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football

Will Tyler Trent be Purdue's secret weapon? Washington Post

Brohms and Lampleys create Trinity reunion - GoldandBlack.com

Music City Bowl preview - Tennessean

Gold and Black Radio: Purdue-Auburn - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue-Aubuirn predictions - GoldandBlack.com

Auburn defense wary of Purdue playcalling - Journal & Courier ($)

Matchup of trick plays masters: Brohm-Malzahn - GoldandBlack.com

Brohm talks Markus Bailey future - GoldandBlack,.com

Irsay provides air transportation for Trent family - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue looks for strong finish in Music City - Journal & Courier ($)

MCB: What you need to know - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue carries a tune into Music City Bowl contest - Journal & Courier

Purdue announces season football ticket prices for 2019 - Journal & Courier ($)

Friday's bowl game predictions - USA Today

Auburn's MCB notebook - Auburn Rivals

Stidham never considered sitting out of Music City Bowl - Montgomery Advertiser

Strong finish has Gophers looking ahead - Twin Cities Pioneer-Press

Basketball

Purdue's strength of schedule could pay off - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue closes out non-conference schedule with Belmont - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Dec. 28

Billy Dicken (1974) Football, Quarterback

Alex Tone (1978) Football, Strong Safety

Jimmy Herman (1983) Football, Linebacker

Boilermaker birthdays: Dec. 29

John Pawlus (1965) Football, Kicker

Ashante Woodyard (1978) Football, Cornerback

Boilermaker birthdays: Dec. 30

Tim Maloney (1951) Football, Linebacker

Kent Shelton (1964) Football, Linebacker

Josh Ferguson (1985) Football, Linebacker

Andy Huffman (1987) Football, Long Snapper

John Humphrey (1987) Football, Linebacker

Charles Torwudzo (1991) Football, Wide Receive

Nora Kiesler (1996) Women's Basketball, Center

