University Book Store Headlines: 12.28.18
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
Honor the Commitment 👊— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 27, 2018
24 hours @MusicCityBowl #BoilerUp 🚂 #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/ySKD4xNubF
Football
Will Tyler Trent be Purdue's secret weapon? Washington Post
Brohms and Lampleys create Trinity reunion - GoldandBlack.com
Music City Bowl preview - Tennessean
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue-Auburn - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-Aubuirn predictions - GoldandBlack.com
Auburn defense wary of Purdue playcalling - Journal & Courier ($)
Matchup of trick plays masters: Brohm-Malzahn - GoldandBlack.com
Brohm talks Markus Bailey future - GoldandBlack,.com
Irsay provides air transportation for Trent family - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue looks for strong finish in Music City - Journal & Courier ($)
MCB: What you need to know - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue carries a tune into Music City Bowl contest - Journal & Courier
Purdue announces season football ticket prices for 2019 - Journal & Courier ($)
Friday's bowl game predictions - USA Today
Auburn's MCB notebook - Auburn Rivals
Stidham never considered sitting out of Music City Bowl - Montgomery Advertiser
Strong finish has Gophers looking ahead - Twin Cities Pioneer-Press
Thank you @MusicCityBowl for honoring our guy @theTylerTrent! He is truly a member of our team and family.#BoilerUp 🚂💪 #TylerStrong pic.twitter.com/e79qHA8JNd— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 27, 2018
Basketball
Purdue's strength of schedule could pay off - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue closes out non-conference schedule with Belmont - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: Dec. 28
Billy Dicken (1974) Football, Quarterback
Alex Tone (1978) Football, Strong Safety
Jimmy Herman (1983) Football, Linebacker
Boilermaker birthdays: Dec. 29
John Pawlus (1965) Football, Kicker
Ashante Woodyard (1978) Football, Cornerback
Boilermaker birthdays: Dec. 30
Tim Maloney (1951) Football, Linebacker
Kent Shelton (1964) Football, Linebacker
Josh Ferguson (1985) Football, Linebacker
Andy Huffman (1987) Football, Long Snapper
John Humphrey (1987) Football, Linebacker
Charles Torwudzo (1991) Football, Wide Receive
Nora Kiesler (1996) Women's Basketball, Center
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.