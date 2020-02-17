University Book Store Headlines: 2.17.2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
GoldandBlack.com analysis: Purdue's loss at Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com
Upon further review: Purdue-Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com
Final thoughts: Purdue-Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com
Breakdown: Purdue's loss at Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City Superstore Video: Matt Painter on Purdue's loss at Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com
First thoughts and game thread: Purdue at Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue drops second straight, falls at Ohio State - PurdueSports.com
Familiar road problems leave Purdue in vulnerable spot - JCOnline.com
Ohio State gets back to .500 in Big Ten with win over Purdue - Cleveland.com
Bubble Watch 2020 - ESPN.com
Ex-Michigan State star Keith Appling facing heroin charges - ESPN.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Looking ahead: Purdue linebackers - GoldandBlack.com
NFL Draft: Top five tight ends heading into combine - Rivals.com
⚠️ATTENTION⚠️— Grant Hermanns (@GrantHermanns) February 16, 2020
I will be collecting donations and shaving my head to fight against childhood cancer on MARCH 13th. My goal is to raise $2,000 before I shave my head! To donate & help just click the link below. Share this tweet! #fightcancer https://t.co/fqWt43k0Jg
PURDUE RECRUITING
Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue signee Jaden Ivey on senior season - GoldandBlack.com
It is an honor and a privilege to announce that I will be fundraising for The Tyler Trent Foundation at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Please join me in supporting The Tyler Trent Foundation by pledging for every bench press rep I complete! #TylerStrong https://t.co/HvKzs1cmM9— Markus Bailey (@mb_boiler21) February 15, 2020
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Baseball: Boilermakers survive 8-run inning to claim series - PurdueSports.com
Women's basketball: Huge second half leads to Purdue road win - PurdueSports.com
What cutbacks Purdue University has made to freeze tuition - WLFI.com
Purdue students respond to tuition freeze - WLFI.com
Purdue University Polar Plunge raises thousands of dollars for Special Olympics - WLFI.com
Purdue marks record Fulbright Scholars haul on campus - JCOnline.com
Purdue University joins new Information Sharing and Analysis Center - WLFI.com
Wrestling: Boilers wrap dual season with 18-14 win at Illinois - PurdueSports.com
Men's golf: Boilermakers in the hunt in Puerto Rico after 18 holes - PurdueSports.com
Softball: Closes out spring games - PurdueSports.com
Women's tennis: Purdue defeats Tulsa, 4-2 as Babic takes down No. 84 in the nation - PurdueSports.com
Track: Faust breaks 400-meter school record again - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ron Meyer (dec. 2017) (1941) Defensive back/asst. coach, Football
Fred Rafa (1946) Defensive Tackle, Football
Hugh Benson (1955) Defensive End, Football
Mike Marks (1958) Linebacker, Football
Don Guyton (1960) Tailback, Football
James Seward (1963) Linebacker, Football
Kay Tucker (1971) Forward, Women's Basketball
Henry Bell (1977) Cornerback, Football
Jason Eisele (1981) Offensive Guard, Football
Todshon Jones (1987) Cornerback, Football
Semisi Fakasiieiki (1998) Linebacker, Football
#PurdueUniversity announces a 9th consecutive tuition freeze. #HigherEd #TheNextGiantLeap— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) February 16, 2020
READ MORE ➡ https://t.co/bDcOJbyAlh pic.twitter.com/H16suoDHun
