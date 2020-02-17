News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-17 06:02:18 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 2.17.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

GoldandBlack.com analysis: Purdue's loss at Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

Upon further review: Purdue-Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

Final thoughts: Purdue-Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

Breakdown: Purdue's loss at Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

Twin City Superstore Video: Matt Painter on Purdue's loss at Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

First thoughts and game thread: Purdue at Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue drops second straight, falls at Ohio State - PurdueSports.com

Familiar road problems leave Purdue in vulnerable spot - JCOnline.com

Ohio State gets back to .500 in Big Ten with win over Purdue - Cleveland.com

Bubble Watch 2020 - ESPN.com

Ex-Michigan State star Keith Appling facing heroin charges - ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Looking ahead: Purdue linebackers - GoldandBlack.com

NFL Draft: Top five tight ends heading into combine - Rivals.com


PURDUE RECRUITING

Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue signee Jaden Ivey on senior season - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Baseball: Boilermakers survive 8-run inning to claim series - PurdueSports.com

Women's basketball: Huge second half leads to Purdue road win - PurdueSports.com

What cutbacks Purdue University has made to freeze tuition - WLFI.com

Purdue students respond to tuition freeze - WLFI.com

Purdue University Polar Plunge raises thousands of dollars for Special Olympics - WLFI.com

Purdue marks record Fulbright Scholars haul on campus - JCOnline.com

Purdue University joins new Information Sharing and Analysis Center - WLFI.com

Wrestling: Boilers wrap dual season with 18-14 win at Illinois - PurdueSports.com

Men's golf: Boilermakers in the hunt in Puerto Rico after 18 holes - PurdueSports.com

Softball: Closes out spring games - PurdueSports.com

Women's tennis: Purdue defeats Tulsa, 4-2 as Babic takes down No. 84 in the nation - PurdueSports.com

Track: Faust breaks 400-meter school record again - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ron Meyer (dec. 2017) (1941) Defensive back/asst. coach, Football

Fred Rafa (1946) Defensive Tackle, Football

Hugh Benson (1955) Defensive End, Football

Mike Marks (1958) Linebacker, Football

Don Guyton (1960) Tailback, Football

James Seward (1963) Linebacker, Football

Kay Tucker (1971) Forward, Women's Basketball

Henry Bell (1977) Cornerback, Football

Jason Eisele (1981) Offensive Guard, Football

Todshon Jones (1987) Cornerback, Football

Semisi Fakasiieiki (1998) Linebacker, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}