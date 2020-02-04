University Book Store Headlines: 2.4.2020
It’s a week of opportunity.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 3, 2020
✔️: Wednesday vs. (17) Iowa
✔️: Saturday at Indiana pic.twitter.com/Pu2VTsc6BC
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: Redshirting and more - GoldandBlack.com
Upon Further Review: Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack Radio Podcast: Big Win at Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
Boilermakers Stock Watch - Journal & Courier
Connor McCaffrey on end of game issues versus Illinois - Hawkeye Report
IU looks at Saturday game with Purdue as must win - The Daily Hoosier
Indiana shuts down Purdue women - Journal & Courier
How to watch, stream Purdue-Iowa basketball - Journal & Courier
INCYMI
There is more than basketball at Purdue.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 31, 2020
🎨 The story of Emmanuel Dowuona's journey to becoming an artist. pic.twitter.com/iLsxpeuRIE
Not what we wanted. Can truly say that I’m proud of not only myself but my teammates and this team as well! Heads held high!— Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) February 3, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Offense pre-spring depth chart - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Michigan 3-star defensive end lands Purdue offer - GoldandBlack.com
Recruiting Roundup - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS AND OTHER
Tyler Trent resiliency award accepting applications - Purdue
Direct sales organizations spark controversy on campus - Exponent
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jack Calcaterra (1944) Center, Football
Mark Kalugyer (1962) Defensive Line, Football
John Shoop (1967) Assistant coach, Football
Doyal Butler (1980) Tight End, Football
Bilal Marshall (1994) Quarterback, Football
