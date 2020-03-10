University Book Store Headlines: 3.10.2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Eastern named to All-Big Ten defensive team - GoldandBlack.com
Eastern, Williams honored by Big Ten - Purduesports.com
Weekly Word: Purdue's mandate - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue seeks big week in Indy - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com's All-Big Ten ballot - GoldandBlack.com
Welcome to Los Angeles, Justin Lovett!— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 9, 2020
Meet our new head strength coach ⤵️
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Call from Los Angeles Rams was too much for Lovett to resist - GoldandBlack.com
Linebackers to play key role in Purdue's defense - GoldandBlack.com
Lovett leaving for NFL's Rams - GoldandBlack.com - GoldandBlack.com
Cornerbacks look to learn new system this spring - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City Superstore videos; Cory Trice, Dedrick Mackey - GoldandBlack.com
Trice growing into cornerback role - Journal & Courier
Ohio State now has four assistants making over $1M - Eleven Warriors
Thank you @BoilerBall for the tremendous hospitality, I really enjoyed my unofficial visit experience this weekend. pic.twitter.com/SRJVR5Lk6U— Colin (@Colin_Smith31) March 9, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Michigan linebacker talks Purdue visit - Rivals.com
OL Richards really likes Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
ICYMI: The college president who wouldn't raise tuition - The Atlantic
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Joe Monago (1951) Linebacker, Football
Brian Sheehy (1956) Fullback, Football
Robert Thomas (1959) Defensive Back, Football
Rod Woodson (1965) Cornerback, Football
Matt McCann (1996) Offensive Line, Football
